Joey Logano signs contract extension with Team Penske

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has signed a long-term contract extension with Team Penske to continue driving the team’s #22 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. Logano’s contract with the North Carolina-based outfit is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

The 32-year-old has already confirmed his playoff spot with the help of two victories which came at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway.

On Wednesday, Team Penske announced the news that Joey Logano will continue with the team. They have, however, not revealed the length of the contract extension, but the deal locks the #22 Ford Mustang for 2023 and beyond.

In a press release, Team Penske owner Roger Penske stated that Logano has become an important part of the team over the years and the team expects the same from him in the future. He went on to say that he is proud of Logano’s performance and how he represents the #22 team’s sponsors on the grid.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future. Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil, and Ford. With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

Joey Logano has been associated with Team Penske since 2013, across the Cup Series earning 27 of his 27 career victories including memorable wins like the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star Race, and the 2021 Bristol Motor Speedway. The #22 driver has also reached the championship 4 in the playoffs, winning his first Cup Series championship in 2018.

Joey Logano on his contract extension at Team Penske

Joey Logano elaborated on his feelings after signing his contract extension and is happy to continue the relationship at Team Penske. In a press release, Logano said:

“Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track. For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me, and leadership that is second to none. I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships, and doing what we do for many years to come.”

The Connecticut native has remained the most consistent driver this season for his team, currently sitting in P4 in the points table standings with two wins, seven top-five results, and 12 top-10 finishes.

