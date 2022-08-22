NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

25 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson became the eighth different winner of the season after winning Go Bowing at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

In a rain-affected Sunday’s race, Kyle Larson passed his teammate Chase Elliott by forcing him outside in Turn 1 on the final restart with five remaining and drove his #5 Chevrolet away from AJ Almendinger on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With last Sunday’s victory, Larson gained 43 points, extending his lead over Ryan Blaney in the standings to nine points. He currently stands in second place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 788 points, with two wins and ten top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott, who started from the pole, led a race-high 29 of the 90 laps and was in a strong position to win his fifth race of the season but fell short on the final restart. He crossed the finish line in fourth place. With a P4 result, Elliott gained 40 points and still sits top of the points table standings with 922 points.

With one race and one spot remaining in the regular season, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stayed in front of Martin Truex Jr. in the battle for the final playoff spot. The #12 Ford driver extended the lead over the #19 Toyota driver by 25 points despite finishing the race at the rear of the field. Truex Jr. and Blaney finished P23 and P24 respectively, and next week’s race will decide the 16-driver playoff field.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Go Bowling at the Glen?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 25 races:

Chase Elliott - 922 Kyle Larson - 788 Ryan Blaney - 779 Joey Logano - 767 Ross Chastain - 761 Martin Truex Jr. - 754 Christopher Bell - 733 Kevin Harvick - 690 Kyle Busch - 679 William Byron - 664 Alex Bowman - 615 Daniel Suárez - 614 Tyler Reddick - 602 Denny Hamlin - 591 Austin Cindric - 580 Chris Briscoe - 571 Erik Jones - 567 Aric Almirola - 560 Austin Dillon - 524 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 519 Chris Buescher - 512 Kurt Busch - 485 Justin Haley - 480 Michael McDowell - 435 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 432 Cole Custer - 431 Brad Keselowski - 411 Harrison Burton - 395 Ty Dillon - 377 Todd Gilliland - 374 Corey LaJoie - 303 Cody Ware - 201 Joey Hand - 63 David Ragan - 61 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley – 8 Mike Rockenfeller - 7 Daniil Kvyat – 2 Kimi Räikkönen - 1

Catch the NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Daytona International Speedway on August 27, 2022.

