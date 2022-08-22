Create

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2022 12:14 PM IST

25 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson became the eighth different winner of the season after winning Go Bowing at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

In a rain-affected Sunday’s race, Kyle Larson passed his teammate Chase Elliott by forcing him outside in Turn 1 on the final restart with five remaining and drove his #5 Chevrolet away from AJ Almendinger on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With last Sunday’s victory, Larson gained 43 points, extending his lead over Ryan Blaney in the standings to nine points. He currently stands in second place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 788 points, with two wins and ten top-five finishes.

Dawsonville has a reason to celebrate today!@chaseelliott is the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion! https://t.co/CEaAQZocC3

Chase Elliott, who started from the pole, led a race-high 29 of the 90 laps and was in a strong position to win his fifth race of the season but fell short on the final restart. He crossed the finish line in fourth place. With a P4 result, Elliott gained 40 points and still sits top of the points table standings with 922 points.

Cup driver points: All winners will be in the playoffs. Blaney is +25 on Truex for the final spot. https://t.co/cKUP27TSI2

With one race and one spot remaining in the regular season, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stayed in front of Martin Truex Jr. in the battle for the final playoff spot. The #12 Ford driver extended the lead over the #19 Toyota driver by 25 points despite finishing the race at the rear of the field. Truex Jr. and Blaney finished P23 and P24 respectively, and next week’s race will decide the 16-driver playoff field.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Go Bowling at the Glen?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 25 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 922
  2. Kyle Larson - 788
  3. Ryan Blaney - 779
  4. Joey Logano - 767
  5. Ross Chastain - 761
  6. Martin Truex Jr. - 754
  7. Christopher Bell - 733
  8. Kevin Harvick - 690
  9. Kyle Busch - 679
  10. William Byron - 664
  11. Alex Bowman - 615
  12. Daniel Suárez - 614
  13. Tyler Reddick - 602
  14. Denny Hamlin - 591
  15. Austin Cindric - 580
  16. Chris Briscoe - 571
  17. Erik Jones - 567
  18. Aric Almirola - 560
  19. Austin Dillon - 524
  20. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 519
  21. Chris Buescher - 512
  22. Kurt Busch - 485
  23. Justin Haley - 480
  24. Michael McDowell - 435
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 432
  26. Cole Custer - 431
  27. Brad Keselowski - 411
  28. Harrison Burton - 395
  29. Ty Dillon - 377
  30. Todd Gilliland - 374
  31. Corey LaJoie - 303
  32. Cody Ware - 201
  33. Joey Hand - 63
  34. David Ragan - 61
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley – 8
  39. Mike Rockenfeller - 7
  40. Daniil Kvyat – 2
  41. Kimi Räikkönen - 1

Catch the NASCAR drivers and teams again at the Daytona International Speedway on August 27, 2022.

