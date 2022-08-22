Create

NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Kyle Larson celebrating the 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen win at Watkins Glen International
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2022 09:48 AM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen is finally done and dusted. The fifth road course race of the season started at 5:01 pm ET after a one-and-a-half-hour delay due to inclement weather and lasted for 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 52 seconds. It took place at Watkins Glen International, with a total of 39 entries.

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson secured his second win of the season and second straight win at Watkins Glen International. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead from dominant Chase Elliott in Turn 1 on the final restart with laps to go and managed to hold off AJ Almendinger to the finish to win Go Bowling at The Glen on the 2.45-mile road course.

In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Larson crossed the finish line 0.882 seconds ahead of Allmendinger to earn his second race of the week after Saturday’s Xfinity race.

The win marked the 18th NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the defending Cup Series champions and ended a 22-race winless streak dating back to February 2021 at Auto Club Speedway. Meanwhile, he became the eighth driver to win multiple races in the first 25 races.

Meanwhile, A.J. Allmendinger, who challenged Larson for the win in the closing laps, finished as runner-up, followed by Joey Logano, pole winner Chase Elliott, and Daniel Suárez completed the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  6. #34 - Michael McDowell
  7. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #41 - Cole Custer
  12. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  14. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #42 - Ty Dillon
  17. #3 - Austin Dillon
  18. #31 - Justin Haley
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #45 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  29. #10 - Aric Almirola
  30. #77 - Mike Rockenfeller
  31. #15 - Joey Hand
  32. #18 - Kyle Busch
  33. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  36. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  37. #91 - Kimi Räikkönen
  38. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  39. #78 - Kyle Tilley

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Daytona International Speedway on August 27, 2022.

