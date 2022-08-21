NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

After an action-packed Federated Auto Parts 400, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, August 21, 2022. Go Bowling at The Glen will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 25th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.45-mile road course. The 39 drivers will compete for over 90 laps on the fifth road course track of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Go Bowling at The Glen on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying races, current points table leader Chase Elliott won his third pole of the season at a speed of 125.147 mph. It was the 14th pole of Elliott’s NASCAR Cup Series career. His teammate Kyle Larson will share the front row with Elliott after turning a lap of 1:10.516 seconds.

They will be followed by Michael McDowell (1:10.738), William Byron (1:10.811), and Tyler Reddick (1:10.837) in the top five.

AJ Allmendinger (1:10.980), Christopher Buescher (1:11.180), Austin Cindric (1:11.335), Daniel Suarez (1:11.496), Kyle Busch (1:11.736) completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series debutant and former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen was 10th- fastest in Group B practice and managed to qualify 27th for his first Cup Series start.

2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39-car grid at Watkins Glen International:

#9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson #34 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #8 - Tyler Reddick #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #99 - Daniel Suarez #18 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #3 - Austin Dillon #31 - Justin Haley #14 - Chase Briscoe #6 - Brad Keselowski #45 - Ty Gibbs #15 - Joey Hand #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #22 - Joey Logano #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Kevin Harvick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney #91 - Kimi Raikkonen #42 - Ty Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Mike Rockenfeller #27 - Loris Hezemans #10 - Aric Almirola #26 - Daniil Kvyat #78 - Kyle Tilley #20 - Christopher Bell #51 - Cody Ware

