NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Chase Elliott after winning the Busch Light pole award at Watkins Glen International
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 21, 2022 11:36 PM IST

After an action-packed Federated Auto Parts 400, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, August 21, 2022. Go Bowling at The Glen will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 25th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.45-mile road course. The 39 drivers will compete for over 90 laps on the fifth road course track of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Go Bowling at The Glen on his official Twitter account:

Watkins GlenSunday12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-USA-Prerace3:19-USA-Cup race 20-20-50, 6 sets, fuel 36-39 … to the rear: KyBusch (engine), Bell (engine), Ware (replace ballast). NWS:80s, 30% rain https://t.co/EuVbXhDAR5

In Saturday’s qualifying races, current points table leader Chase Elliott won his third pole of the season at a speed of 125.147 mph. It was the 14th pole of Elliott’s NASCAR Cup Series career. His teammate Kyle Larson will share the front row with Elliott after turning a lap of 1:10.516 seconds.

POLE at @WGI! 💪🏻 @KelleyBlueBook | #di9 https://t.co/0jdR0P11sp

They will be followed by Michael McDowell (1:10.738), William Byron (1:10.811), and Tyler Reddick (1:10.837) in the top five.

AJ Allmendinger (1:10.980), Christopher Buescher (1:11.180), Austin Cindric (1:11.335), Daniel Suarez (1:11.496), Kyle Busch (1:11.736) completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series debutant and former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen was 10th- fastest in Group B practice and managed to qualify 27th for his first Cup Series start.

2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39-car grid at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #34 - Michael McDowell
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  9. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  10. #18 - Kyle Busch
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #31 - Justin Haley
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #45 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #15 - Joey Hand
  18. #1 - Ross Chastain
  19. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  23. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  24. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  25. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  26. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  27. #91 - Kimi Raikkonen
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #77 - Mike Rockenfeller
  34. #27 - Loris Hezemans
  35. #10 - Aric Almirola
  36. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  37. #78 - Kyle Tilley
  38. #20 - Christopher Bell
  39. #51 - Cody Ware

