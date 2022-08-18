NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen, which will be held at Watkins Glen International. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 21, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on USA Network and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 1:05 pm ET on Saturday, August 20, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the USA Network and NBC Sports app as well.

Sunday’s race will consist of 39 drivers who will compete for over 90 laps on the 2.45-mile road course, resulting in a 220-mile-race. It features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has seen fifteen different winners, including seven drivers with multiple wins, in 24 races. With two races and one playoff spot remaining in the regular season, winless drivers will be even hungrier to seal their playoff spot.

Where to watch NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International:

Sunday, August 21, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Go Bowling at The Glen

The 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International will air on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streaming for this week’s Cup and Xfinity races will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Watkins Glen, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports, while the main event will be live on USA Network and MRN.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Watkins Glen.

