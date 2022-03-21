Joey Logano terms it 'a long day' at Atlanta after the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR Cup Series 2018 champion Joey Logano was not in the best mood after finishing last weekend's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race was won by William Byron in a season where there have been five different winners in five races so far.

The 31-year-old Connecticut native was not particularly pleased with his ninth place finish in Atlanta. His problems started when he spun out, causing his engine to stall. He later described what happened and said:

“A long day. We spun out and then the engine wouldn’t start. I don’t know why it wouldn’t start, but it wouldn’t start until I got pushed. We lost a lap and then got our lap back. We just battled and battled and finished ninth. No stage points.”

Upon being asked about his approach to the Atlanta Super Speedway moving forward, Logano had strong opinions, stating:

“It’s a regular superspeedway. We just keep crashing. What did you expect? It’s the same stuff. I guess it’s OK, I don’t know. We survived, but a lot of cars crashed today for sure, just like we would expect. I don’t know, you be the judge if it was entertaining or not. I don’t know. It’s a different type of racing.”

He questioned whether the number of crashes in the race made it entertaining and if that was how the pack was supposed to race.

Kurt Busch wants NASCAR to go unrestricted in Atlanta next time out

After the NASCAR Cup Series race at the renewed Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday, Kurt Busch hopes to take on the challenge once more.

The track was described as 'wild' by a lot of the drivers as everyone adapted to the new conditions. In an interview after the race, the 23XI Racing driver said:

"It's pretty wild, it's really hard to digest right now"

Watch the interview below:

#NASCAR Kurt Busch kept his opinions on new Atlanta very brief but hopes to go unrestricted in July. Kurt Busch kept his opinions on new Atlanta very brief but hopes to go unrestricted in July. #NASCAR https://t.co/ZXNq5fodZb

NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas next weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix.

