Joey Logano wins another race, but not as a driver

After winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on November 6, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway, Joey Logano once again returned to Victory Lane this past weekend. This time, however, he returned as a spotter.

Logano served as a spotter for his best friend and former driver Coleman Pressley during the 25th anniversary edition of the Fall Brawl at Hickory. Pressley worked as Logano's spotter at Team Penske in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and raced for the first time in seven years.

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA Coleman Pressley celebrates his Fall Brawl win. He's joined by spotter Joey Logano.



"We're winning a lot of races together aren't we?"



On the first off-season weekend and just days after winning the Championship, Logano and Pressley exchanged positions. Fans of the #22 Team Penske Ford, who have heard radio communication between the two throughout the season, understand why both work so well together.

Joey Logano’s spotter calmly provides his driver with a fair amount of information at each race, including lap times, where other drivers are running their lines, and guiding him through traffic.

At Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday, Pressley, the spotter turned driver, had a bit of luck when the two leaders wrecked late in the 200-lap late-model stock car race. Pressley took advantage of the restart and made a pass for the lead with five laps to go before ultimately winning the race.

After winning the race, an elated Pressley said:

"I don’t even know how to do restarts anymore or any of that stuff. It’s pretty freaking cool."

"It’s so cool to see how good Coleman is" - Joey Logano after winning at Hickory Motor Speedway

The win capped an incredible week for Coleman Pressley and Joey Logano. A week ago, Pressley guided Logano to clinch the Cup Championship with a win at Phoenix Raceway. At Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday, Logano returned the favor.

After celebrating the win as a spotter, Joey Logano stated that it’s cool to see how good Pressley is as he is a great spotter. Logano stated:

"It’s so cool to see how good Coleman is. I know he is a great spotter, but how much he’s watched what we do and the studying what we do together and how it’s transformed him into a better driver even though he hasn’t driven in seven years. It’s pretty cool."

Joey Logano and his spotter will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series at the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

