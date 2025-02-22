John Hunter Nemechek dubs fifth-place Daytona 500 result his 'career-best finish' in YouTube vlog 

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek recently took to his YouTube channel and uploaded a vlog of the Daytona 500 race. The latter shared behind-the-scenes footage of his race preparations. In addition, he shared a note on his "career-best finish."

The NASCAR driver comes from a family of professional race car drivers. His father, Joe Nemechek, also competed in NASCAR's top-tier series and secured four wins in his 24-year career. Following his steps, Hunter Nemechek debuted in the series in 2019 and has secured eight top-ten finishes in 77 starts in his six-year stint in the series.

John Hunter Nemechek began his vlog from the Daytona 500 media day and pointed out that the event was shorter compared to past years. He also spent some quality time at the Daytona International Speedway playground with his wife, Taylor Nemechek, and two daughters, Aspen Palmer and Penelope James.

The #42 Toyota Camry driver then shared some moments from the 'Duel 2' held on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Nemechek was 0.289 seconds behind the leader Austin Cindric and finished ninth after starting the race from 19th place on the grid.

Then he shared clips of his "career-best" Daytona 500 finish. He began the 500-mile race from 18th place on the grid and finished the race among the top five drivers, securing fifth place.

Legacy Motor Club owner Jimmie Johnson also clinched a top-five spot, securing a third place finish in the most prestigious crown jewel event. Reflecting upon the new achievement, Nemechek stated:

"I wish we would have won it, but, um, career-best finish fifth, uh, Daytona 500, first race of the year, two Legacy motor club cars in the top five, solid speed weeks." [07:58]

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's team is now set to compete in the Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2025.

John Hunter Nemechek expressed his views on Jimmie Johnson-led LMC's upward trend

Recently, NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek shared his thoughts on Legacy Motor Club's (LMC) progress at the Daytona 500. During an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90), the latter talked about the improvements made since the last season.

During the interview, the 27-year-old discussed his performance, the team's progress with new members, and the chaotic race. Both Johnson and Nemechek finished inside the top-five. The #42 driver credited his team for the improvements since the last season.

"We're in contention; we did what we needed to do. We're up front, led some lanes. Overall, really solid day for the Legacy Motor Club organization. Jimmie finished third and myself finishing fifth, so overall proud of that effort from all these guys. They built some fast race cars, definitely a step in the right direction from last year, from 2024," Nemechek said in the video.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, native finished seventh in the 500-mile race last season. However, this time around, he avoided a major wreck during the last lap of the most prestigious crown event and clinched his career-best Daytona 500 finish.

