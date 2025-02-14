John Hunter Nemechek spends quality time with family at Daytona playground he grew up on

Recently, NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek went to the Daytona International Speedway with his family to compete in the Duel 2 race to qualify for the main event scheduled for Sunday. He mentioned that he has a special sentimental value attached to the Speedway's playground in Florida.

Nemechek comes from a family of professional racers. His father, Joe Nemechek, competed in the Cup Series for 24 years and secured four wins, 62 top-ten finishes, and 10 pole positions. He competed in 21 Daytona 500 events, and John Hunter Nemechek spent most of his childhood at the Daytona International Speedway, often playing in the Speedway's playground.

John Hunter Nemechek has been married to Taylor Nemechek since October 2020, and the couple have two kids. The first child, Aspen Palmer, was born in 2021, while the younger daughter Penelope James was born in 2023.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the 27-year-old Cup Series driver showcased glimpses of his family enjoying quality time together on the playground where he grew up.

"Quality family time—cool getting to play on the same playground I grew up on with my kids," the Mooresville, North Carolina, native wrote.

The Legacy Motor Club driver finished ninth in the Duel 2 race held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Daytona International Speedway. He was 0.289 seconds behind the winner, Austin Cindric. His team owner and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson finished in 19th place in the #84 Camry XSE.

John Hunter Nemechek's long-time sponsor returns for 2025 season

In January, Legacy Motor Club announced Pye-Barker Fire & Safety as the primary sponsor for John Hunter Nemechek's #42 Toyota Camry XSE for the upcoming Cup Series season.

The duo has been together since 2021, and the fire protection company will sponsor 14 races in the 2025 season, up from seven last season. The first sponsored race will be held at Circuit of the Americas on March 2, 2025.

"Pye-Barker has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my racing career, dating back to my Truck Series days. I’m thrilled to continue with Pye-Barker at LEGACY MC. I hope to make everyone at Pye-Barker proud when I represent them both on and off the track," Nemechek said in a statement.

John Hunter Nemechek debuted in the Cup Series in 2019 and drove the #36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. He then drove the #38 Ford for the same team in the next season and wrapped up in P27. Nemechek also drove the #45 for 23XI Racing for one race in the 2022 season, before moving to the Legacy Motor Club in 2023.

The #42 Toyota driver has competed in two Daytona 500 events so far, with his best finish being a seventh-place finish last season.

