John Hunter Nemechek 'focusing on the present' after JGR confirms his full-time NASCAR Xfinity seat

After thrilling performances in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, John Hunter Nemechek is moving into a full-time role in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 season. The organization announced its driver lineup for the Xfinity Series last Thursday.

Nemechek will drive its #20 Toyota Supra next season. Ben Beshore, who served as Kyle Busch’s crew chief in the 2022 Cup Series, will lead the #20 team as crew chief.

This also marks the return of the #20 car into the Xfinity Series after one year out of its car number rotation. The number was last run by Harrison Burton in 2021.

Speaking about getting a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series, Nemechek said that he is excited about the opportunity to focus on the 2023 season. He also said that winning races and proving himself will help set him up for the future. He is focusing on the present and the opportunity to try and win a lot of races for Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Nemechek said:

“I don’t know where my future lies. I’m excited about this opportunity, focusing on 2023. I feel like being able to go and win races and prove myself will help set me up for a future, but I don’t know what that future may be. So all in all, it’s focusing on the present, focusing on the opportunity at hand to try and go win a lot of races for Toyota, TRD, all of our great partners, as well as everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing.”

“I’m excited to get to work on the 2023 season” – John Hunter Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek competed in the Xfinity Series last season at Joe Gibbs Racing and won his second Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway. He also made three appearances behind the wheel of the #18 this past season with a best finish of the runner-up at Richmond Raceway.

Further into the conversation, he said:

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to get back to competing full-time in the Xfinity Series. JGR is a group that I know I can win with after getting that win at Texas in 2021. I’m excited to get to work on the 2023 season so we can go out and win some races and compete for a championship.”

Mobil 1 will join the #20 team as a primary sponsor and will be joined by partners Berry’s Bullets, Pye Barker Fire and Safety, and Romco Equipment.

