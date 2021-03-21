John Hunter Nemechek retains points lead after third-place finish at Atlanta

John Hunter Nemechek managed to outduel his boss, Kyle Busch, for two straight stage wins but was shut out when it counted most Saturday.

While Kyle Busch won the truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek recovered to finish third, allowing him to retain his lead in the NASCAR Camping Word Truck Series points standings. It also pretty much makes him a leading contender for this season's championship.

“I thought we had a great truck at the start of the race,” Kyle Busch said of his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, “We just kept working on it all day. We were loose to start, and we got it a lot better there. That final stage, we just took off, and it was super-fast, super-good. Can’t say enough about everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports.”

John Hunter Nemechek off to hot start in Truck Series

A win by John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas Motor Speedway virtually guarantees him a spot in the NASCAR playoffs come August, but it is his dominance that makes him a huge threat for the 2021 championship. With his win at Las Vegas, and a great record at 1.5-mile tracks, one could say John Hunter Nemechek is the man to beat at this point in the season.

“Anytime I’m in my truck, I want to be able to go out there and score the victory,” Kyle Busch said. “With good competition and good competitors, it’s not easy. With John Hunter Nemechek coming on board, at Vegas he was super-fast and did everything right, no mistakes. We’ll go back and regroup and make sure that 4 truck (Nemechek) can stay in front of that 16 truck (Hill) the rest of this year.”

The playoffs are an unpredictable, but John Hunter Nemechek seems like an early contender for the season championship.