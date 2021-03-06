John Hunter Nemechek beats boss Kyle Busch in NASCAR race at Las Vegas

John Hunter Nemechek bought into an old adage: If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. He backed it up Friday night, beating teammate and boss Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch has a record 213 career wins over NASCAR's three national series, including 59 in the Truck Series. He entered Las Vegas having won eight of the last 10 truck races he had entered, including 5-for-5 in 2019. He had won 24 of his past 40 truck races, including three straight at Las Vegas.

Busch rallied from a late spin to challenge for the win, but could not catch his younger teammate in the final laps.

"We came back to the truck series with the hashtag #heretowin. We're here to win, and we proved that tonight," John Hunter Nemechek said. "... It's an awesome victory."

"That's all we can ask for," Kyle Busch said. "It's cool to see the 4 truck in victory lane and John win."

John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Busch team dominant

Kyle Busch Motorsports was dominant from the start. John Hunter Nemechek took the lead early and won Stage 1.

Kyle Busch then swept past his teammate to take the lead and win Stage 2.

Nemechek and his boss were running 1-2 when Busch had trouble with 46 laps to go. Busch slowed with a flat tire, and then spun on pit road while trying to get to his pit. Busch was not happy about the setback.

"You know how you lose truck races? You beat yourself," Busch said to his team about a fender on his truck that caused a tire rub.

Busch got his lap back after several crashes and charged from 25th to second.

IndyCar driver Conor Daley made his NASCAR debut in the race, but was involved in a fiery crash early in Stage 3.