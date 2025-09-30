John Hunter Nemechek and other NASCAR drivers transform Charlotte Motor Speedway for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

John Hunter Nemechek and several other NASCAR drivers arrived early at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400. One of their first activities was painting the pit wall pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.NASCAR has carried on this tradition for years at Charlotte, pairing the pink pit wall with pink window nets that remain visible throughout broadcasts. The campaign runs all October, aiming to raise awareness and educate the public while showing support for breast cancer survivors.Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared photos of the drivers painting the pit wall pink ahead of the race on Sunday.“Drivers join breast cancer survivors to paint the Charlotte Motor Speedway pit wall pink for breast cancer awareness month,” Pockrass wrote.Aside from John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson was also captured in Pockrass' social media update. Gragson himself wore a pink shirt as part of the Erik Jones Foundation’s support for the cause.The Bank of America Roval 400 is a 109-lap race around the track's road course layout. It is set to commence on October 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET before NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the opening race of the Round of 8.Former NASCAR champion picks Joe Gibbs Racing driver as favorite to win at CharlotteKevin Harvick predicted Christopher Bell to take the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course this weekend. The 2014 NASCAR champion argued the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been “solid” on the track, enough for him to favor Bell over road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen.In an episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick said:“I'm going to take Bell. He's been solid at the Roval.”Meanwhile, podcast co-hosts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith initially had different picks. Vincie went for Shane van Gisbergen, while Smith chose Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell's newest teammate at JGR, before switching to SVG.Numbers-wise, Bell has scored two top-5s and three top-10s in five starts at the Roval since his rookie season in 2020. Those include a win in 2022 and a second-place finish behind Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson last year.SVG has only one Roval Cup Series start, where he finished seventh, but he enters the weekend with strong momentum after winning four of this year’s five road course events—Mexico City, Chicago Street Course, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen. The only road course he didn’t win was at Circuit of the Americas, where Bell came out on top.In terms of the playoff picture, Bell is entering Bank of America Roval 400 with a 44-point cushion above the cutline ahead of Briscoe (+21). SVG also qualified for the postseason, but was eliminated after the Round of 16.The upcoming event at Charlotte will serve as the Round of 12 elimination race, with four drivers set to be knocked out of playoff contention. It follows last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, where Chase Elliott secured his second win of the 2025 season after restarting in eighth and capitalizing on a tight battle between Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace.