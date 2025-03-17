John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor slays in color-blocked blue and black ensemble for Las Vegas Motor Speedway fit check

Taylor Nemechek, wife of NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek, showed her latest fashion choice for race day. She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing her stylish outfit before attending the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event, where her husband competed in the Pennzoil 400.

Taylor's Instagram story featured her wearing a denim co-ord set with a peplum tube top and fitted jeans. She paired it with a black leather bomber jacket, worn slightly off the shoulders. She accessorized with a black handbag featuring gold detailing and a delicate chain necklace. The selfie's background had neutral beige and chocolate tones, complementing her outfit.

John Hunter Nemechek's wife, Taylor Nemechek's Instagram story. Source: Instagram, @taylornemechek_

Later, Taylor posted another selfie in the same outfit while posing with the Backstreet Boys. The music band, which sponsors John Hunter Nemechek’s car, was present at the race.

Legacy Motor Club announced a partnership with Live Nation and Vibee, bringing music and NASCAR together at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As part of the collaboration, John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE featured a special Backstreet Boys-themed livery during the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 16. The sponsorship promoted the band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, Into The Millennium, which is set to debut in July 2025 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

John Hunter Nemechek finished 20th in the Pennzoil 400 after starting from 30th place. His No. 42 Toyota Camry didn’t lead any laps but completed all 267 laps, getting him 17 points. So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Nemechek holds 15th place in the drivers' standings with 116 points, 91 points adrift of the top spot after five races.

John Hunter Nemechek shared his mentality shift in an interview before racing in the Pennzoil 400

In an interview with NASCAR.com, John Hunter Nemechek said he is focused on improving his consistency and race execution in 2025. He has made a clear shift in his racing mentality for the 2025 season, focusing less on chasing every possible position and more on finishing races consistently. It is a major adjustment after a rough 2024 season that saw him fail to finish six times and rank among the most frequently involved in cautions.

With Legacy Motor Club working hard over the offseason under Jimmie Johnson’s leadership, Nemechek adopted a new approach, putting full effort into improving the car’s performance rather than worrying about stats and standings.

“I haven’t been paying a lot of attention to the stats and points and all that stuff; I don’t want to get caught up in all of that,” Nemechek explained

He further stressed that his priority is executing the race strategy properly and giving his team the best chance to succeed. He acknowledged that last year, he often pushed too hard when the car wasn’t fast enough, leading to mistakes. This season, he’s committed to making the most of what the car gives him, even on off days.

“When we feel like we have a 20th-place car, we need to go finish 20th with it,” he said

John Hunter Nemechek recognized that avoiding unnecessary risks is crucial to long-term success. His teammate Erik Jones pointed out that Nemechek’s 2024 season was essentially a fresh start, comparing his experience to a rookie because of the switch to the Next Gen car.

Jones acknowledged that expectations may have been unfairly high last year, but he now sees a more composed and strategic Nemechek on the track. Despite struggling in qualifying, including starting 30th at Las Vegas, Nemechek has consistently finished ahead of his more experienced teammate this season. He credits the improved team culture and better communication with new crew chief Travis Mack.

“I don’t know how much better we are than last year, but the culture is better, the team is better. Everyone is jelling, everyone has a great attitude, and it’s been a lot of hard work through the offseason,” he said.

This mindset shift, better in-race adjustments, and a more patient approach are already paying off. Nemechek has earned two top-10 finishes in the first five races of the year - halfway to his total from all of 2024.

Though he’s yet to secure a win, he’s managed one top-five finish and two top-10s. He hasn’t had a DNF yet. His average start sits at 27.8, with an average finish of 14.2. In the last two races before Las Vegas, Nemechek finished 14th at Phoenix Raceway on March 9 after starting from the 36th position and 22nd at Circuit of the Americas on March 2, where he began from 33rd.

