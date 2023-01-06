Jordan Anderson Racing releases a major announcement regarding the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport has made major changes, expanding from one full-time car to two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2023 season. Jordan Anderson, the president of JAR Bommarito Autosport, announced the news on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023.

He announced that Rookie driver Parker Retzlaff will sit behind the wheel of the team’s #31 Chevrolet Camaro, replacing Myatt Snider. Meanwhile, Jeb Burton, the son of former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, will drive the #27 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2023 NASCAR season.

Jordan Anderson @j66anderson



So thankful to everyone that played a role in making this happen as our team expands to field two full time cars in the Xfinity Series for 2023 with We’ve come a long way from where this journey started.So thankful to everyone that played a role in making this happen as our team expands to field two full time cars in the Xfinity Series for 2023 with @Parker79p and @JebBurtonRacing in the @jarnascar Chevy Camaros. We’ve come a long way from where this journey started. So thankful to everyone that played a role in making this happen as our team expands to field two full time cars in the Xfinity Series for 2023 with @Parker79p and @JebBurtonRacing in the @jarnascar Chevy Camaros. https://t.co/BdoyBlMnpN

Along with that, the organization also provided details of some of the primary sponsors. Alsco Uniforms and Solid Rock Carriers will serve as the primary sponsors for Burton’s #27 car. Meanwhile, FunkAway Extreme Odor Eliminator and Ponsse will be the primary sponsors for Retzlaff’s #31 car.

In a press release, Jordan Anderson, president of JAR Bommarito Autosport, said:

“Trusting the process and looking forward on this journey has been such a key element to the growth of our team the last two seasons. From where this all started after a rainout at Daytona that sidelined us for several months, having to change up the entire model and structure of how we envisioned our race team, to where we are today – and all the incredible drivers and partners that have gotten us to this point – is truly a blessing and a dream come true.”

He continued:

“Expanding to two full time Xfinity Series cars was always a goal of ours internally, and seeing it come to life with Parker, Jeb and so many great people behind the scenes, has us all equally excited.”

Jeb Burton speaks about his new ride for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Jeb Burton’s future in the NASCAR Xfinity Series has been under the scanner since October 28th, 2022, when he announced that he would leave Our Motorsports after spending only one season with them. Burton has now joined his third team in three years and will look to improve his numbers by winning his second Xfinity race as well as a career-first spot in the playoffs.

In a press release, Burton said:

“I’m pumped for the opportunity to join JAR Bommarito Autosport for the 2023 season. I’ve been watching what JAR Bommarito Autosport has been assembling the last few years, and success is within reach. We have so many great partners that have stood behind me for so long and I hope to be able to deliver them a great season this year with all that we have going on. I’m excited to get the season started at Daytona.”

Jordan Anderson Racing and its drivers will be seen in action in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18th, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes