Jordan Anderson will race in NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona, father-in-law Larry McReynolds to be crew chief

NASCAR team owner and driver Jordan Anderson is set to enter the Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway, piloting the #32 Chevy Camaro for his eponymous team.

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will be fielding three entries in the United Rentals 300 Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway. Anderson will team up with his father-in-law and crew chief Larry McReynolds. The 65-year-old veteran NASCAR crew chief will be returning to the pit box for the #32 Chevy team.

The 32-year-old Xfinity team owner announced his part-time return to the second-tier series on NASCAR SiriusXM radio on Monday, February 12. Anderson confirmed that he will joining JAR drivers Parker Retzclaff and Jeb Burton for the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Jordan Anderson previously teamed up with his father-in-law Larry McReynolds for the summer Xfinity race at the Daytona International Speedway in August last year. Driving Jeb Burton's #27 Chevy, the team owner brought home a commendable 15th-place result.

For his upcoming entry, Anderson will pilot the car that Jeb Burton drove to the victory lane in Talladega Superspeedway last year, to claim the organization's first and only win.

With Parker Retzclaff in the #31 Chevy, Jeb Burton in the #27 Chevy, and team owner Anderson in the #32, the JAR trio will fight the team's second win in NASCAR's national series.

Gearing up for the season opener, Jordan Anderson Racing also announced the arrival of a new sponsor for Jeb Burton. American restaurant chain Golden Corral will be featured as the primary sponsor on Burton's #27 Chevy in the season opener at the 2.5-mile oval in Daytona.

Jordan Anderson confirms part-time season schedule for the #32 Chevy

During his announcement for the season opener at Daytona, team owner Jordan Anderson confirmed that the organization will field the #32 Chevy in superspeedway race weekends, including two Daytona and two Talladega race weekends.

After Jeb Burton took the team's first win at Talladega Superspeedway last season, the team is now aiming for its second victory on similar tracks. Last season, in the two Daytona races and a trip to Talladega, JAR collected one win, a top-five finish, and had a worst finish of 15th place among all of its entries.

Catch the JAR drivers live in action in the United Rentals 300 season opener at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday, February 17, scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET. Tune in on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM to catch the live action.