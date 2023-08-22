“Literally gave me chills”: NASCAR fans rejoice special Ward Burton announcement by son Jeb Burton

NASCAR Xfinity driver Jeb Burton will drive the #22 Chevy this weekend, paying special tribute to his father Ward Burton's Daytona 500 victory in 2002.

The Xfinity Series will be heading to the Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Jeb Burton will be switching rides for the race as he takes the wheel of the #22 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevy. The team will be fielding three entries for the first time in their history with team owner Jordan Anderson driving Burton's #27 car.

Jeb will be running the famed Caterpillar livery, which his father Ward Burton took to victory lane two decades ago to win the prestigious Daytona 500. The livery on this weekend's Xfinity car will feature primary sponsors Puryear Tank Lines and State Water Heaters.

The JAR driver made the announcement with an animation showing his Xfinity ride and his father's #22 Dodge running side-by-side at Daytona.

Expand Tweet

Ward Burton won the 44th edition of the Daytona 500 in his #22 Dodge when he drove for Bill Davis Racing. The race saw NASCAR Cup Series rookies Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick in the first row. Burton started on the third row and saw many favorites taken out while he managed to avoid the chaos.

He inherited the lead in the final three-lap shootout ahead of Elliott Sadler and Geoffrey Bodine. The trio took the checkered flag in the same order with Burton winning the race.

Jeb Burton's announcement brought back special memories for many NASCAR fans. It reminded the old timers of the period era when Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart dominated the sport and Harvick and Johnson were rookies.

One Twitter user wrote:

"Literally gave me chills. Watching your dad win that race is one of my most vivid NASCAR memories from my childhood. New scheme looks excellent Jeb, go get you another trophy!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Exploring Jordan Anderson Racing and Jeb Burton's intra-team shuffle

Jordan Anderson Racing will be fielding three cars in an Xfinity race for the first time. Jeb Burton will be in the new #22 Chevy and is already locked into Friday's Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola, as he won the spring race at Talladega.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Past Winner’s Provisional rule allows previous race winners from the 2022 and 2023 seasons to be locked into the starting grid. Team Owner Jordan Anderson will be in Jeb Burton's #27 entry for the weekend. He will have Larry McReynolds as the crew chief for the weekend.

The #27 is also locked into the race due to owner points, in case rain washes away qualifying. There is no change for Parker Retzclaff, who will be in the #31 Chevy.

This driver shuffle has thus ensured all three entries be a part of Friday's race.