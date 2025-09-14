Jordan Bianchi calls out NASCAR legend Mark Martin after Bristol Cup race

Following the Bristol night race, NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi warned The Teardown podcast co-host Jeff Gluck that Mark Martin might accuse him of being on the sport's payroll. The callout is related to the controversial playoff format, which Bianchi publicly defends.

Ad

Recently, Bianchi suggested on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast a hypothetical playoff format where the championship would be decided over four races instead of one. Martin, a 40-time Cup Series winner and vocal supporter of the traditional full-season points system, pushed back on social media, questioning why Bianchi was promoting a playoff concept that he said most fans don’t even want.

BrakeHard shared on X Jordan Bianchi's indirect response to the criticism, cautioning Jeff Gluck that Mark Martin might tweet about him, writing:

Ad

Trending

“‘Be careful, Mark Martin is gonna tweet about you and accuse you of being on the NASCAR payroll’ - Bianchi.”

“‘I don’t think he said you were on the NASCAR payroll, he just said why are you going on DBC trying to sell this…’ - Gluck.”

“‘I didn’t say anything about me’ - Bianchi.”

Ad

BrakeHard @BrakeHardBlog “Be careful, Mark Martin is gonna tweet about you and accuse you of being on the nascar payroll” - Bianchi “I don’t think he said you were on the nascar payroll, he just said why are you going on DBC trying to sell this…” - Gluck “I didn’t say anything about me” - Bianchi

Ad

NASCAR’s current playoff format features four rounds: the Round of 16, Round of 12, and Round of 8, each spanning three races, before a single championship race decides the title among the final four drivers. Unlike most motorsports, such as Formula 1, where season-long consistency determines the champion, NASCAR argues that this structure creates urgency and allows more fans to tune in.

Critics of the format say that deciding the championship in a single race is too dependent on luck, particularly with the “Win and You’re In” rule. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has noted that a driver could dominate the season yet see the title slip away because of something as random as a blown tire in the finale.

Ad

“Numbers don't lie”: Veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin on Jordan Bianchi's playoff take

After the Iowa Speedway race weekend last month, Jordan Bianchi noted that Brad Keselowski nearly winning and locking up a playoff berth highlighted why the current format works. Denny Hamlin, however, disagreed, arguing that the system prioritizes entertainment over the sport’s core fan base.

Ad

In an episode of The Teardown podcast, Bianchi said:

“I want to see drivers during the regular season rewarded for winning races with a playoff berth... I think it makes things more exciting, it adds another story and today is a perfect example, not only with Ryan Preece but also Brad Keselowski. Brad Keselowski today if he would have won or if he can win one of the next three races saving his season, that's a big story and the sport is better for that.”

Ad

His podcast co-host, Jeff Gluck, shared an excerpt of the statement on X and asked if Bianchi had a point, prompting Hamlin to reply:

“No, he does not. He’s picking entertainment from casuals perspective over the sport’s integrity and our core fan base. Numbers don’t lie.”

NASCAR introduced the playoff system in 2004 under the name “Chase for the Championship.” A decade later, in 2014, the sanctioning body adopted the current elimination-style format with four rounds leading to a one-race, winner-take-all finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.