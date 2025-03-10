Jordan Fish makes feelings clear on Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna's chic fashion statement at Phoenix Raceway

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a picture with her husband on Instagram. The couple went to the Phoenix Raceway for Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 and clicked a picture, earning a 5-word compliment from Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish.

Mr. and Mrs. Blaney began dating in 2020 after meeting for the first time in 2018. Gianna Tulio worked as a professional model before getting married to Blaney. The couple tied the knot in December 2024 in Aspen, Colorado. They went for the Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair-themed wedding at Hotel Jerome.

In their Instagram picture, Blaney sat on the infield guard rails while his wife stood in front of him. The Cup Series driver wore his Team Penske jersey. Meanwhile, his wife, Gianna Tulio, donned a white Chanel top with a black and white border and black slim-fit jeans. She completed her look with black goggles and a brown handbag.

"📍Phoenix Raceway," Tulio captioned the post.

The post got NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish's attention. She gave a five-word compliment to the couple in the comments.

"Ok I love this look 🖤🤍"

Ryan Blaney's wife showcased her gratitude for the compliment and replied:

"thank you"

Jordan Fish compliments Gianna Tulio and her husband Ryan Blaney on their Phoenix Raceway picture (Source: @gainnatulio' comment section via Instagram)

While running ninth, the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver's engine blew up on lap 290 of the 312-lap race at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney qualified for the race in P12 with a best time of 27.157 seconds and finished the race in P28.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's wife opened up about what she learned in the first month of her marriage

In February 2025, NASCAR reporter Justin Schuoler interviewed Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio. During the interview, Schuoler asked Tulio about her learnings from her first month of marriage with the Team Penske driver.

Blaney and his wife tied the knot on Thursday, December 12, 2024, and on completing their first month together as a couple, Tulio revealed:

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure."

The couple concluded the interview and agreed that they prefer calling each other husband and wife instead of using the term fiance. Blaney ranks fourth on the leaderboards with 136 points, one top-five, and two top-ten finishes in four starts in the 2025 season.

Additionally, the Team Penske driver has one stage win, one DNF, and has led 23 laps in the season.

