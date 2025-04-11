Jordan Fish roots for Denny Hamlin's third Cup Series triumph in a row 

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin secured back-to-back wins in the 2025 season. Reflecting upon the same, his soon-to-be wife, Jordan Fish, uploaded a celebratory picture from the last race and rooted for him to win his third race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin and Fish met nearly two decades ago in 2007 and soon began dating. After dating for years, they faced a rough patch in 2021, however, the couple made up quickly and announced their engagement in January 2024. The couple shares two daughters, Taylor and Molly, and the Hamlin family is expecting their third child in June this year.

In her latest story, Fish uploaded a picture with her youngest daughter and soon-to-be husband Denny Hamlin alongside the Goodyear 400 trophy. The Hamlin family made a victory pose for the picture, and Fish wrote a supportive message for Hamlin in the caption:

"Let's make it 3!"

Jordan Fish rooting for her husband to win the third consecutive race of the 2025 season at Bristol (Source: @xojordanfish via Instagram)

Denny Hamlin began his winning streak at Martinsville Speedway. He dominated and led 274 laps in the 400-lap race on March 30, 2025. The oldest driver on the grid qualified in fifth for the race with a best time of 19.76 seconds and a top speed of 95.84 mph. He secured his first win of the 2025 season at the 0.526-mile track and his first win since 2015 on the same track....

Hamlin's next win came unexpectedly at Darlington Raceway during NASCAR's Throwback Weekend. Despite having a tough time at the 1.366-mile track, the JGR driver led ten laps and secured the win with a margin of 0.597 seconds.

Following his past two wins, Hamlin has high hopes for the Bristol Motor Speedway race. He has secured four wins at the track in his NASCAR Cup Series career, and his last win came during the 2024 Bristol spring race. This year's Food City 500 race is scheduled for Sunday, April 13.

Joe Gibbs Racing ace Denny Hamlin's soon-to-be wife Jordan Fish was the first guest on Haley Dillon's podcast

In March 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, became the first guest to be on fellow Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's wife Haley Dillon's podcast, "Believe in the Good." Fish shared a clip of the podcast and showcased her gratitude, writing:

"Thank you for having me as your first guest on your new podcast."

On the podcast, Fish touched upon her relationship with Denny Hamlin, and she also opened up about the rough patch of her relationship she faced in 2021. The couple broke up in the following year but got back together later in the same year.

"It's so hard because our relationship has so many seasons... when you're in a long-term relationship, it's not like butterflies and all that stuff... the whole time, you know, you have ebbs and flows of ups and downs. And we've had a lot of downs, but we've also had a lot of ups," Jordan Fish said on the podcast.

Denny Hamlin ranks second in the Cup Series driver's points table with 266 points. He secured two wins, five top-ten finishes, and four top-five finishes in eight starts this season so far.

