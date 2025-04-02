Jordan Fish stylishly flaunts her baby bump donning a printed red dress in photos celebrating beau Denny Hamlin's Martinsville triumph

Joe Gibbs Racing ace Denny Hamlin's soon-to-be wife, Jordan Fish, shared an Instagram post flaunting her baby bump and celebrating the JGR driver's win at the Cook Out 400. The post featured a series of images of the Hamlin family at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

Hamlin and Fish met in 2007, and soon after, they began dating. However, the couple had a rough patch in their nearly two-decade-long relationship, but they soon made up, and Hamlin proposed to Fish in January 2024. The couple are proud parents of two daughters, Taylor and Molly. Also, Fish and Hamlin are expecting their third child in June 2025.

The latest post featured Denny Hamlin and his family with the Cook Out 400 trophy at the victory stage. The follow-up picture focused on Fish flaunting her baby bump in a printed red dress. The next image captured a wholesome moment of Hamlin hugging his daughters.

Ad

Trending

The rest of the images featured Denny Hamlin with his family and the #11 Toyota Camry XSE crew on the victory stage with the 400-lap race trophy. Hamlin's daughters also left a sign on the victory lane.

"Martinsville 💕💙🏁🏆🕰️," Jordan Fish captioned the post.

Ad

The oldest driver on the grid, Denny Hamlin, qualified fifth for the Cook Out 400, held on March 30, 2025, at Martinsville Speedway. He finished stage one of the race in ninth place and switched gears for stage two. He led 274 laps of the 400-lap race and won the race with a margin of 4.617 seconds.

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin's soon-to-be wife, Jordan Fish, was the first to be featured on Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon's podcast

In March 2025, Tampa, Florida-based professional race car driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, was featured on fellow Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon's podcast, Believe in the Good. Fish became the first guest to be on the podcast.

Ad

Later, Fish shared a clip from the podcast on her Instagram and wrote:

"Thank you for having me as your first guest on your new podcast."

During the podcast, Jordan Fish opened up about her relationship with the Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin. She also included the rough patch the couple faced in 2021. They broke up earlier in 2021 but later patched things up and announced their engagement in 2024.

Ad

"It's so hard because our relationship has so many seasons... when you're in a long-term relationship, it's not like butterflies and all that stuff... the whole time, you know, you have ebbs and flows of ups and downs. And we've had a lot of downs, but we've also had a lot of ups," Jordan Fish said on the podcast.

Hamlin moved two spots above and ranks sixth on the driver's points table in the Cup Series with 218 points. He secured one win, three top-fives, and four top-ten finishes in seven starts. Additionally, he led 298 laps and has two stage wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback