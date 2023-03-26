Jordan Taylor ‘super happy’ after qualifying P4 in his first Cup weekend

With just a few hours left to kick-off the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, IMSA star Jordan Taylor is also set to make his Cup Series debut on Sunday (March 26).

Driving the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the injured Chase Elliott on Saturday’s qualifying race, Taylor advanced to the final round of qualifying and then earned the fourth starting position at a speed of 93.174 mph for Sunday’s 231-mile race. He was the 10th-fastest in the Friday’s lone 50-minute practice session with a time of 1:32.851 seconds and a speed of 92.404 mph.

After qualifying P4 for the first Cup race, Jordan Taylor expressed his feelings by sharing a post on social media with a caption which reads:

“Hot Dog! P4 for us in qualifying! Super happy with that for our first Cup weekend. Tomorrow will be a whole different animal, but happy to be making everyone proud so far. #NASCAR #TeamChevy”

The three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion is a familiar face among Chevrolet NASCAR and has worked with several drivers on their road racing craft.

Taylor has also been working with Hendrick Motorsports on the development of their Garage 56 entry as a collaboration between NASCAR and IMSA in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It’s definitely an intense experience” – Jordan Taylor on his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas

Jordan Taylor has always been crazy about NASCAR, but never got the opportunity to compete in a series until Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman Jeff Gordon approached him to pilot the #9 entry at COTA.

Speaking about his experience inside the Next Gen car, Jordan Taylor called it intense and said:

“It was surreal, and honestly felt surreal until getting to the track here and getting into the car in practice. I was shaking the whole time until we actually got to driving. It’s definitely an intense experience."

He continued:

“Obviously, it’s all rushed and last minute, but the guys have done an amazing job prepping me and getting me as prepared as possible. Getting speed out of the car and myself is one thing, I think the race tomorrow will be a whole different animal.”

Catch Jordan Taylor in action at the Circuit of the Americas for the first road course event of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

