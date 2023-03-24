NASCAR 2023: Where to watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Austin, Texas, this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, which will be held at the Circuit of the Americas. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (March 26) and the event will be telecast live on FOX and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 11:30 am ET on Saturday (March 25) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Sunday’s race will consist of 39 drivers who will compete for 68 laps on the 3.426-mile-long road course, resulting in a 231-mile race. It will feature 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course, with each turn designed to resemble sections of famous race venues around the world.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, NASCAR has seen four winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, and Joey Logano - in the first five races this season, with Byron securing two straight wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Where to watch NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Sunday, March 26, 2023

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the sixth point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. As a result, all the action in Austin, Texas, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX and PRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Texas.

