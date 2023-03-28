Jordan Taylor thanks Chase Elliott for being a ‘great supporter’

Until Chase Elliott's comeback from injury, Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 car for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott, who finished second at Auto Club Speedway, broke his tibia in a skiing accident in Colorado. Elliott's recuperation is anticipated to take six weeks, according to Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott is undergoing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Berry, who drives full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, will drive Chase Elliott's car at the upcoming oval races, while Taylor drove for the No. 9 car at Circuit of the Americas.

Jordan Taylor was anticipating for more from Circuit of the Americas, despite running all of the laps in his NASCAR Cup Series debut. After the NASCAR Cup, he took over social media to share his experience and to thank Chase Elliot for all his support and the chance to race.

"Well that was an experience. We had a great speed all weekend, it's just too bad our end result won't reflect it...huge thankyou to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and all the guys on the 9 team for throwing me in the deep end and believing in me. And, a final thanks to Chase for being such a great supporter through everything." he tweeted.

Taylor has seen all the Cup Series races have to offer. The sports car ace was called in to replace the injured Chase Elliott and qualified fourth in the No. 9 Chevrolet. Yet it didn't take Taylor long to realize he'd been tossed into the deep end. First, there were radio troubles that the crew had to deal with while racing on a 3.41-mile track that began before the green flag flew.

Taylor started 13th in the final overtime try but didn't make it back around due to an incident that was perhaps not his fault. Turn 1 at the Circuit of the Americas, with its lengthy uphill front straightaway, lends itself to problems, as drivers may stretch out three and four wide when they press the issue coming in the tight left-hander. Taylor, on the other hand, learned a lot after going through so much in 75 laps during his cup series debut.

Chase Elliott made his Broadcast appearance on Fox’s NASCAR for COTA Sunday

Chase Elliott appeared on Fox Sports' coverage of the NASCAR Cup race from the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. While Elliott was not in the booth, he appeared virtually in real-time, allowing viewers to see and hear the guest commentator during the telecast.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX So great to hear from the 2020 Champ today! Thanks for joining us on the broadcast, @chaseelliott

Of course, this is not his first time being a guest commentator, Chase Elliott has already been in the TV booth twice, both times as a commentator for the network's Xfinity series coverage in 2017 and 2018. Both races were held in Atlanta, which is not far from Elliott's hometown.

