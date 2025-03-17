Josh Berry breaks down his unexpected post-race move, drawing inspiration from Dale Jr.'s Daytona 500 victory: "That's just what I wanted to do"

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry created history by winning the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race on Sunday, March 16. However, after winning his maiden race, the latter celebrated it without a burnout. During a post-race interview, Berry explained the reason behind the same and mentioned taking inspiration from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Ad

Berry debuted in stock car racing in 2014 with Dale Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. After competing for several years in the series, the 34-year-old got his big breakthrough as he debuted in the Cup Series in 2021 with the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing and drove at the Dover International Speedway.

Last season, Berry landed a full-time seat with SHR. However, Tony Stewart's team ceased its operation, wrapping up the 2024 season, leaving Berry behind as a free agent before signing a multi-year deal with the Wood Brothers Racing team for the Cup Series.

Ad

Trending

In his debut season with WBR, the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver won the Pennzoil 400 race but celebrated it without a burnout. NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared a clip of Berry explaining the reason behind his decision (via X):

"Over the course of the off-season, I found myself watching the 2014 Daytona 500 when Dale won. He went down to one and kind of swung around took his stuff off, waved at the fans. I think back of Saturday night short-track racing, we wouldn’t do that type of celebration because you couldn’t blow the quarter panels up, blow the motor, tear the car to hell after the race." [00:03 onwards]

Ad

“That’s just what I wanted to do. Kind of who I am. I did a little bit of one there at the end there, just kind of spun around a couple times. That’s just who I am as a person. I’ve spent my whole life working on my own race cars, building race cars, got my ass chewed a couple times for doing burnouts when I shouldn’t and tore stuff up. I just want to soak in the moment," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With just 16 laps to go, Josh Berry and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez had an intense battle for the lead. Berry snuck the lead and crossed the finish line 1.35 seconds before Suarez.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister Kelley lauded Josh Berry after his maiden win

Cup Series driver Josh Berry etched his name in NASCAR history with his win at the Nevada-based track. On his 53rd attempt, Berry won his maiden race and impressed several NASCAR stars, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister Kelley Earnhardt.

Ad

Reflecting upon the Hendersonville, Tennessee native's remarkable performance, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller wrote:

"Heck ya @joshberry @woodbrothers21! Who can’t love that!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wood Brothers Racing team had parted ways with the 2024 Coke Zero 400 champion Harrison Burton after wrapping up the 2024 season. For the 2025 season, they inked a deal with Josh Berry as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Meanwhile, Burton moved to the Xfinity Series and drives for the #25 Ford for AM Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback