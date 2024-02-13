Josh Berry elaborates on building chemistry with SHR teammates ahead of 2024 Daytona 500 appearance

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Josh Berry is gearing up for his maiden Daytona 500 entry and recently emphasized the importance of building good chemistry with his new teammates at Stewart Haas Racing.

Berry will be filling in for Kevin Harvick, driving the #4 Ford Mustang at Stewart Haas Racing. The 33-year-old will join forces with Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Preece at the Tony Stewart-led team. He was previously teamed up with Noah Gragson in the JR Motorsports' Xfinity program

Making his debut for SHR at the Daytona International Speedway, Josh Berry stressed the importance of teamwork at the drafting track. He acknowledged that building chemistry and trust with his teammates will take time, but emphasized the necessity of collaboration in the season opener.

"It will take some time for us to work around each other on-track and build that chemistry and trust but, with the NextGen, it's really important to work together with your teammates early in the race and when you make your pit cycles," he was quoted by Speedway Digest.

Berry added that the off-season has provided plenty of time for the Stewart Haas Racing drivers to foster a strong working relationship, which he hopes to carry forward into the Daytona 500.

"We have spent a lot of time around each other during the offseason and I feel like we have all built a good relationship with each other and we can carry that over into the Daytona 500," he added.

Kevin Harvick's former crew chief Rodney Childers will be calling the shots for Berry, sitting atop the pitbox for the #4 team. The duo has been making the most of the off-season, cultivating the crew chief-driver bond by participating in various late model races.

Josh Berry reckons Chase Elliott's former spotter a big addition to the #4 team

Chase Elliott's former spotter Eddie D'Hondt will be joining forces with Josh Berry at Stewart Haas Racing for the upcoming season. Berry believes the addition of the veteran spotter to the #4 team will help him in his rookie campaign.

"Eddie D'Hondt has been a big addition to the No. 4 team this year, and to have his knowledge and experience up on the spotter stand is going to be really helpful for me," he told Speedway Digest

The #4 SHR driver also stressed the importance of a good relationship between the spotter and driver in the close-pack superspeedway racing.

"The relationship of the driver and spotter at the speedway races is so important, so to have a chance to work together at the Duels and talk between then and Sunday, will have us in a good spot come the green flag," he explained.

Josh Berry and his Stewart Haas Racing teammates will be live in action at the Daytona 500 this weekend on February 18, at 2:30 pm ET.