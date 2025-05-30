Josh Berry holds high aspirations for Nashville ahead of his debut showdown at the venue for Wood Brothers Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of this weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway. During the interview, Berry revealed his high aspirations for the race with his new team.

Ad

The 34-year-old stock car racing driver competed for now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series in 2024, marking his first full-time entry. Following the same, Berry had only one start at the Nashville Superspeedway, where he drove the #4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and finished in P26.

Recalling the previous start at the 1.33-mile track, Josh Berry claimed to "feel good" about the race this season ahead of his debut with Wood Brothers Racing. He explained (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

Ad

Trending

"I feel good about where we've been on the intermediates. We've shown a lot of speed and been really competitive. The goal is to keep building on that, especially in qualifying and continuing to learn with the playoffs in mind. Nashville and Michigan are two tracks I'm looking forward to. I felt like we ran well there last year, so I see them as great opportunities to put together some solid results and keep improving."

Ad

Josh Berry will drive the #21 Ford Mustang on the 1.33-mile concrete oval track on Sunday, June 1, at 7 p.m. ET. Before the main event, the practice session for the Cracker Barrel 400 will be held on Saturday, May 31. Also, Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year's 331-lap race by leading nine laps and earning 40 points.

Josh Berry shared the reason for not performing a celebratory burnout after his Vegas win this season

In his sophomore full-time Cup Series season, Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry won the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Vegas triumph marked Berry's first win in the Cup Series; however, he refused to perform the celebratory burnout.

Ad

During a post-race interview, the WBR driver claimed that former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2014 Daytona 500 win influenced his decision. The other reason for not doing so was that he couldn't afford to damage the car doing so.

“There are a couple of reasons. Number one, over the course of the off-season, I found myself watching the 2014 Daytona 500 when Dale won. He went down to one and kind of swung around, took his stuff off, and waved at the fans. I think back to Saturday night short-track racing, we wouldn’t have that type of celebration, right? Because you couldn’t blow the quarter panels up, blow the motor, tear the car to hell after the race,” Josh Berry explained (via Steven Raranto on X).

Ad

“That’s just what I wanted to do. It's just kind of who I am. I did a little bit of one there at the end, just kind of spun around a couple times. That’s just who I am as a person. I’ve spent my whole life working on my own race cars, building race cars, got my *ss chewed a couple times for doing burnouts when I shouldn’t, and tore stuff up. I just want to soak in the moment," he added.

The Hendersonville native ranks 17th on the Cup Series points table with 269 points. He has secured one victory, three top-10, and two top-five finishes in 13 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.