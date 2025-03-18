Josh Berry’s Cup triumph sees Las Vegas race soar to ‘best race of 2025 so far’, per NASCAR insider

Josh Berry won his maiden race in the Cup Series on the 16th of March at Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This win was deemed as the “ best race of 2025 so far” by NASCAR fans.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver had a historic triumph at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He started in the seventh position and moved up to the pole position after overtaking Daniel Suarez with nine laps to go. In a race that saw 32 lead changes, Berry ultimately was the last lead change winning the race with a margin of 1.35 seconds over Suarez. Berry’s victory secured him and his team a spot in the playoffs while also marking his first win in the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck tweeted the reaction to the race by NASCAR fans, where he discussed the race being “the best race of 2025 so far” according to a recent poll he hosted.

Despite the race not having a photo-finish like some of the previous races involving other drivers, the winner garnered this reaction. It was ranked third among all the races held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was ranked the 12th-best race on an intermediate track in the Next Gen Era.

"Was Las Vegas a good race? 87.2% of you said Yes. -- No. 3 of 17 Vegas races in the poll (best: Bowman's "all luck, no skill" win in 2022, 90.4%) -- No. 12 best intermediate race of the Next Gen Era-- Best race of 2025 so far. All six have been above 68%, four above 80%," Gluck wrote on X.

This is the second consecutive year that Wood Brothers have qualified for the playoffs, coming in after Harrison Burton won the race at Daytona in 2024.

Josh Berry opens up on joining an elite list of names who have won with Wood Brothers

Josh Berry (21) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Josh Berry's victory with Wood Brothers Racing places him among an elite group of drivers who have won with the team, including legends like AJ Foyt, Bill Elliott, David Pearson, and Elliott Sadler. Berry expressed his honor in driving for Wood Brothers, acknowledging their 75-year legacy in NASCAR.

"The Wood Brothers have been around for 75 years. It’s just tremendous the legacy they have in this sport. It really is an honor just to get to drive the car, but let alone win a race and run like we have, like I said, it’s far exceeded my expectations. This is a special day for all of us to win at an intermediate track like we did. It’s really cool. Just thankful for the opportunity more than anything to be behind the wheel in the Cup Series," Berry said via speedwaydigest.com

He conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized how special it is to win with such a historic team. Josh Berry moved to Wood Brothers Racing in 2025 after concluding his stint with the now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing.

