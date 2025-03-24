Josh Berry's straightforward take on his incident with Miami winner Kyle Larson that left the Ford ‘not quite the same’

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry had an incident with Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson during Sunday's (March 23) race. In the post-race interview, Berry shared his perspective on the accident involving Larson in the pit lane.

Berry has been competing in stock car racing since 2014. He debuted in the Xfinity Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports, and drove the #5 and #18 Chevrolets for the team. After competing in the series, he moved to the Cup Series last year with Stewart-Haas Racing and joined Wood Brothers Racing this year after SHR ceased operations. Berry also secured his first Cup Series win last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

During the second caution period of the 267-lap race, Kyle Larson and Josh Berry were involved in an accident during the pit road exit. The Wood Brothers Racing driver attempted a three-wide move on the narrow pit road and made contact with Larson's #5 Chevrolet, causing his #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver to spin.

Reflecting on the spin, the 2025 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race winner noted (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"Obviously, the incident on pit road kind of set us back, but our car was pretty decent. It just wasn't quite the same after that, but I thought we did a good job of making the most of it. It could have been a lot worse, but obviously would have liked to been a little bit better."

Kyle Larson won his first race of the 2025 season and the 30th win of his career. Meanwhile, Josh Berry finished the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in 17th place, one spot ahead of Larson's teammate, Chase Elliott.

Josh Berry shared his true feelings about losing pole position to Kyle Larson's teammate

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry has been on a roll, showcasing remarkable performance in the 2025 season. After two back-to-back DNFs at the Daytona 500 and Atlanta Motor Speedway, he started his comeback at the Circuit of the Americas race.

The 34-year-old finished 26th at COTA after starting from 35th place. He then qualified fourth at Phoenix Raceway and achieved a P4 finish. Berry made history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by securing his first-ever Cup Series race win. Additionally, his victory marked Wood Brothers Racing's 101st win in the series.

However, Josh Berry couldn't outperform Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver secured the spot behind Bowman and began the race from P2.

Despite missing the pole position, Berry praised his team, stating:

"I'm so happy with everyone on the 21 team. They're making me look good right now. We've got really good cars. The car's been really solid."

Berry secured his spot in the playoffs alongside William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson.

