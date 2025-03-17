Josh Berry’s wife Ginny Lauren shares Wood Brothers driver’s candid pre-race picture 

Josh Berry’s wife, Ginny Lauren, recently shared a candid photo of the Wood Brothers Racing driver ahead of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Josh Berry, driving the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing, took his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win in the Pennzoil 400.

This win is the team’s 101st win and made Berry the ninth driver to attain a win for the storied racing team. However, Josh Berry’s win didn’t come easy. He battled Daniel Suárez in the final laps, ultimately pulling ahead by 1.35 seconds.

Ginny’s photo of the Pennzoil 400 champion came before the race had started. The picture, posted on Instagram, shows Josh Berry in conversation with a media personnel.

Josh Berry's wife, Ginny Lauren's story on Instagram pre-Pennzoil 400. Source: Instagram, @ginny_lauren

The race saw Berry capitalize on a pit stop after a late caution. Suárez initially won the race off pit road, but Berry fought hard on track to take the lead and never looked back. His performance ended Christopher Bell’s three-race winning streak, leaving Bell to finish 12th after a costly pit penalty.

Berry’s win came with strong support from his team, managing clean pit stops and avoiding wrecks that took down other drivers. Talking about the win with Fox Sports, he said:

"We just battled and battled, and man, it was our day."

At 34 years old, Berry first appeared in the Cup Series in 2021 as a fill-in for Spire Motorsports. He later subbed for Hendrick Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club before landing a full-time ride with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, replacing Kevin Harvick. He then joined Wood Brother Racing in 2025 after the shutdown of Stewart Haas Racing. Josh Berry has had an unpredictable season so far, ending 37th at Daytona, 25th at Atlanta, 26th at COTA and 4th at Phoenix, respectively.

Josh Berry is Wood Brother Racing’s fifth driver to have scored his first NASCAR win with the team

Josh Berry’s win at Las Vegas wasn’t just a milestone for him — it added him to a unique list of Wood Brothers Racing drivers. The team’s last five wins have all been first-career Cup wins for their drivers. NASCAR reporter Harry Loomis discussed this trend in a post, noting that Berry now joins the likes of Elliott Sadler (2001), Trevor Bayne (2011), Ryan Blaney (2017), and Harrison Burton (2024). The team’s last non-first career win dates all the way back to 1993 with Morgan Shepherd.

Josh Berry’s strong weekend began long before the checkered flag. He qualified seventh for the Pennzoil 400 during Saturday’s run. Berry clocked a lap at 186.599 mph on the 1.5-mile track, making it his third top-seven start in four races.

Berry’s performance in qualifying was far better from practice earlier that day, where he was placed 32nd. His practice speed averaged 180.041 mph over his first 10 consecutive laps, leaving him 30th among long-run times.

