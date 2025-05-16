Josh Berry, WBR, will honor Michael Waltrip’s dramatic NASCAR All-Star victory at North Wilkesboro

Josh Berry and Wood Brothers Racing will come together to honor Michael Waltrip at the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Berry and WBR will be running the retro scheme based on Waltrip's 1996 All-Star outing, where the former driver claimed a stunning victory.

Back in 1996, Waltrip was racing for Wood Brothers Racing, and he participated in the NASCAR All Star race, known as Winston Select at that time. However, Waltrip and WBR did not get a direct entry to the main race, and had to run Open race instead.

After a fifth-place finish at the Open race, Waltrip made it to the main race and went on to win it. To honor the victory, Berry's DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Dark Horse will feature the red paint scheme from 1996.

Here's a post by Wood Brothers Racing on X, announcing the paint scheme:

Michael Waltrip's victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1996 is considered one of Wood Brothers Racing's greatest moments, as nobody expected them to be a race-winning contender. Waltrip did the magic against all odds, as he came home ahead of Rusty Wallace, Dale Earnhardt, Mark Martin, and Terry Labonte.

Unlike 1996, Wood Brothers Racing will get a direct entry to this year's non-championship All-Star Race as Berry has already won a race this season. The WBR driver won the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March to secure his place in the playoffs and earn a direct entry to the All-Star Race.

Josh Berry shared his thoughts about upcoming All-Star Race

Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing let his feelings be known about racing in the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Speaking about it, the #21 driver, who is set to race at this track for the third time in his career, shared his excitement.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (21) celebrates his victory following the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

"I’m excited for this weekend,” he said, ahead of the NASCAR All-Star outing. “It’ll be my third trip to North Wilkesboro. I was fortunate to win the Open race in 2023 in the 48 car and race my way into the big show, which was really cool. This time, knowing you’re already locked in adds a different kind of excitement."

"I’m looking forward to taking part in more of the actual racing and qualifying, especially with the Pit Crew Challenge. It’s a great opportunity for our crew to go out there and showcase what they can do. With the heat races as well, there’s going to be a lot more on-track time for me, and that just makes the weekend even more fun," Josh Berry further added.

NASCAR will host the 100-lap All-Star Open on May 18 at 5:30 PM ET, and two and a half hours later, at 8 PM ET, they will host the main 250-lap race at the same track.

