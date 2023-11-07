Josh Bilicki shares heartfelt tribute to Kevin Harvick - “Been a pleasure sharing the track with you!”

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki shared a heartfelt tribute to Kevin Harvick, who made his final start in the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

The #4 Stewart Haas Racing driver had announced his retirement plans ahead of the final full-time season in the 2023 Cup Series. Bilicki, a part-time driver of the #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevy, shared the track with Harvick on 10 occasions this season.

The road course ringer cherished the moments of racing alongside the veteran over the last few years. The 28-year-old penned an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter) in tribute to Kevin Harvick.

"Yesterday was the end of an era with @KevinHarvick’s final Cup Series race. Kevin was the last driver still competing full-time from the era of NASCAR that I grew up watching as a young child," he wrote following the conclusion of the season finale.

"Over the last few years, it felt like KH and I always found each other on the road courses. Been a pleasure sharing the track with you! Enjoy the next chapter of your life..." the note concluded.

Following Kevin Harvick's final race, tributes poured in from the rest of the NASCAR drivers and the entire community to celebrate the 2014 Cup champion's storied career. Many of Harvick's rivals hailed his contributions on and off the track.

While Josh Bilicki continues racing in NASCAR, Harvick will stay involved in the sport as he joins the Fox Booth as an Analyst for the 2024 season.

Kevin Harvick reflects on his 'great ride' in NASCAR

Kevin Harvick turned in the final laps of his NASCAR career last weekend at Phoenix. Starting third on the grid, Harvick kept up with the front runners over the 312-lap event and led 23 laps en route to his seventh-place finish.

As Harvick's farewell tour reached its final destination, it brought a sense of relief for the #4 Stewart Haas Racing driver.

“It’s kind of a relief, to be honest with you,” Harvick said of his final start (via motorsport.com). “There was just so much going on before the race and this week but it was pretty cool to lead some laps there in the last race.”

Although Harvick went winless this season, he complimented SHR for his decade-long journey

“I’m just proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, everybody that works on this car and has worked on this car for a long time. I’ve just got to thank all the fans and NASCAR and my family and everybody for all of their support.”

“It’s been a great ride, and I can’t complain,” Harvick concluded.

As 'The Closer' hangs up his racing boots, his absence will leave a huge void in the Cup Series garage.