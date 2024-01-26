Josh Bilicki to be sponsored by Insurance King going into 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Bilicki has some exciting news for the upcoming 2024 season, as he recently announced the return of the longstanding primary sponsor, Insurance King. The Rockford, Illinois-based insurance company will serve as the primary sponsor for multiple races throughout the season.

Bilicki was announced as the part-time driver of the #92 Chevrolet for DGM Racing earlier this year. His 2024 campaign in the Xfinity Series is shaping up quickly as he announced his partnership with Insurance King for the sixth consecutive season.

The black and yellow livery of the insurance agency will adorn the #92 Chevrolet, with the paint scheme hitting the track at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 20.

Josh Bilicki expressed his excitement at the prospect of seeing the return of the black and yellow colors on his car this season. He said in a press release:

"Partnering with Insurance King over the past five years has been a lot of fun, on and off the race track. Dan and his team are always thinking outside the box on different ways to utilize NASCAR and our partnership and it’s awesome to see the excitement it generates within the NASCAR fan base."

"It means a lot to have a partner that believes in me as much as Insurance King and I can’t wait to get their logos and colors back on track later this season!"

Josh Bilicki's partnership with Insurance King dates back to 2019 when he first ran the colors at the Chicagoland Speedway. That weekend Bilicki raced in all three of the NASCAR National Series, with the Rockford, Illinois-based company featured as the primary sponsor on all three of his cars.

Dan Block, President and founder of Insurance King stated that partnering with Josh Bilicki had turned out to be a fantastic decision for the company. He revealed that the #92 driver himself had designed the original paint scheme, taking inspiration from their company vehicles.

Bilicki and Insurance King will announce additional dates and new paint schemes at a later time.

Josh Bilicki excited and 'proud' to race for DGM Racing

Announcing his return with DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series, Josh Bilicki said that his time with the team has been the highlight of his career. The 28-year-old said in the team release:

"Driving for DGM Racing and the Gosselin family over the last two years has really been a highlight of my NASCAR career. Last year, we found ourselves consistently racing with teams triple our size. The team puts everything they have back into the program and no one is afraid of hard work, and I believe the results they achieved last year showcases that."

"I’m proud to go into the 2024 season calling DGM Racing my home and can’t wait to get to Daytona."

Josh Bilicki made his debut for the team in 2022, managing a ninth-place result at Daytona. He scored another top-10 finish last year securing an eighth-place finish at Road America.

The #92 DGM Racing driver recently revealed Zeigler Auto as the primary sponsor for his ride at the season opener in Daytona.