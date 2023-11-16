Josh Williams will drive Kaulig Racing’s number 11 full time in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kaulig Racing on Thursday (November 16) announced that the organization has signed Josh Williams for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team, owned by Matt Kaulig, had an opening in its Xfinity program after they promoted Daniel Hemric to the Cup Series for the 2024 season.

Williams will drive the #11 Chevrolet Camaro, with longtime partner Alloy Employer Services continuing to serve as his sponsor for the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old ended the 2023 season in 21st place in the championship standings along with three top-10 finishes. His best finish of the P8 came at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

After joining Kaulig, Josh Williams listed his goals for the upcoming season. As reported by tobychristie.com, he expressed his emotions on working with them in the Xfinity Series.

“After only an hour in the shop, I already feel like it’s home,” said Williams in a team release. “I’ve known a lot of these guys for a long time, and I felt like coming over here would give us a good opportunity to get wins. That’s the goal, Trophy Hunting,” Williams said.

“Josh Williams has fought tooth and nail for everything in his racing career” – Kaulig Racing president

Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice is excited to have Williams behind the wheel of the #11 car in the 2024 season. Rice praised Williams for giving everything in his racing career. He feels that the Port Charlotte, Florida-native has energy, passion, and personality that fit right in Kaulig culture.

“Josh Williams has fought tooth and nail for everything in his racing career, and we’re really excited to have him race for us. We love his energy and passion at the track, and we think his personality and drive will fit right in with the Kaulig Racing culture,” Rice said as reported by tobychristie.com.

Josh Williams has 186 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 11 top-10 finishes and his career finish of sixth place came at Kansas Speedway in 2020. He has made three starts in Cup Series, driving the #78 Ford for Live Fast Motorsports, finishing as high as 25th.

Catch Williams in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17. The season-opener will be telecast live on FS1, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.