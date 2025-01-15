NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, made a major announcement for next month's Daytona 500. The big news was shared on X, and fans expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

JR Motorsports debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2005 and has won 91 NASCAR races, including 88 in the series, two in the Truck Series, and one in the ARCA Menards Series. Additionally, the team has won four Xfinity Series championship titles until the 2024 season. However, JR Motorsports has never competed in the Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team sent a press release re-shared by Sportsnaut reporter Matt Weaver on his X account. The statement read that co-owners Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller will be joined by two special guests on Wednesday, January 15, at 4 PM on a Zoom call for the major announcement.

However, the team has not revealed the announcement or the guest name, but fans joined in the comments and expressed their take. A fan expressed his excitement for the announcement and wrote:

"JR for the 500"

While another asked:

"Fielding a cup entry for the 500?"

Others joined them and shared their choices on who would field the Cup Series car. Here are some more comments:

"My guess they going to field a car for Martin truex for the Daytona 500," stated an X user.

"🤔 jrm fielding a 5th "Hendrick" car for truex," wrote one fan.

"I hope it’s @RyanJNewman in a @DaleJr car," a NASCAR fan commented.

"2 car team for 500? Dale jr in 88 and truex in 56 or something????" said one motorsport enthusiast.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team will field four cars in the 2025 season. While Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier will drive the #8 and the #7 Chevy, respectively, Carson Kvapil and NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch will join the team as full-time drivers.

Additionally, JR Motorsports will field a fifth part-time entry in the series with a partnership with Cup Series driver Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team JR Motorsports announced the list of crew chiefs for the 2025 season

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports announced its crew chief lineup to guide their drivers to the victory lane in the next season. The team's official X account shared the news in a graphic representation with the fans.

JR Motorsports captioned the post:

"Calling the shots in '25."

Crew chief Andrew Overstreet will guide the #1 car driven by rookie Carson Kvapil, while Mardy Lindley will lead another rookie, Connor Zilisch, driving the #88 Chevy in the next season. Corey Shea will be the crew chief of the fifth car driven by Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

Meanwhile, Jim Pohlman and Phillip Bell will lead the returning drivers Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith in the 2025 Xfinity Series season.

