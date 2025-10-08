Judge Bell makes key move in NASCAR's legal battle with 23XI and Front Row

The ongoing legal battle pitting NASCAR against Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports could be reaching a settlement soon. In the latest development, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, who is presiding over the case, ordered NASCAR and the teams to partake in a settlement conference on Oct. 21. The news was brought to light by motorsports insider Bob Pockrass on X. The FOX NASCAR reporter stated that Jeffrey Mishkin is the current mediator for the settlement conference, which is set to take place in two weeks. Pockrass also noted that the hearing on motions for summary judgment and exclusion of witnesses has been pushed back to Oct. 23.&quot;Judge Bell has ordered NASCAR, 23XI, and Front Row participate in a settlement conference with the current mediator Jeffrey Mishkin on Oct 21. The hearing on motions for summary judgment and exclude witnesses has been moved to Oct 23,&quot; Bob Pockrass said. The news come not long after fellow motorsports insider Adam Stern reported that NASCAR was ready to reach a settlement. Stern also quoted NASCAR saying that after talking to one of the 23XI owners, they had always been open to settling. Here's what Stern wrote via X:&quot;@NASCAR has called for a settlement: 'Following the hearing, one of 23XI’s owners stated, 'We’ve always been open to a settlement. Always have been.' .. This is an area where the parties are actually in full agreement. NASCAR would also like to resolve this case prior to trial.'&quot;23XI and Front Row failed to reach a charter agreement with NASCAR prior to the start of the 2025 season. In response, the teams sued NASCAR and its CEO Jim France, accusing both parties of monopolistic practices and for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. As legal proceedings unfolded, the teams filed a preliminary injunction to retain their charters for the 2025 Cup Series season. While initially approved, the decision was eventually overturned, leaving the teams without charters for the remainder of the 2025 Cup Series campaign.Denny Hamlin posted interesting response to NASCAR's call for a settlementNASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: ImagnDenny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, is one of the key figures in the ongoing legal battle between NASCAR and the two Cup Series teams. In the wake of Adam Stern reporting that NASCAR was calling for a settlement, the driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota took to X with an interesting reaction. The 59-time Cup Series quote posted Stern's post about the sport calling for a settlement and how one of the 23XI owners stated they had always been open to it. Here's what the 44-year-old said in response:&quot;Lol!! Hold my 🍺.&quot;Amid the ongoing legal battle, Denny Hamlin is currently in the hunt for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He currently leads the points standings to kick off the Round of 8 of the playoffs with an eight-point gap over the cut line to advance to the Championship 4.