Julia Piquet crowns Daniel Suarez's Talladega livery 'paint scheme of the year'

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently shared her husband's car's paint scheme for the upcoming Talladega Superspeedway race. The new livery features a well-recognized global fast-food chain's paint scheme, and Piquet accompanied the post with a lighthearted caption.

Ad

The post highlighted Suarez's ride with Wendy's for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 race. The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 was painted in a vibrant paint scheme with Wendy's logo on the doors, along with Frosty written below the logo. Piquet was impressed with the new livery of her husband's car and captioned the story:

"Paint scheme of the year I said it"

Julia Piquet expressed her excitement for her husband's new paint scheme (source: @juliapiquet via Instagram)

The new Wendy's livery introduces a new range of products at the fast food chain. Wendy's launched new Frosty Swirls on April 15, 2025, which combine the classic Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty base with one's favorite new indulgent sauces. The restaurant will also launch Frosty Fusions on May 12, 2025, which will combine a classic Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty base with sauce and treat mixes, including Pop-Tarts, crunch poppers pieces, and Oreo cookie pieces.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the same, Daniel Suarez's team captioned the post:

"Now all we want is @wendys Frosty Swirls. Thanks, Daniel."

Ad

The 188-lap Jack Link's 500 is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2025, at Talladega Superspeedway. The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has yet to secure a win at the Alabama-based track, and his best finish came in 2022, where he finished eighth after starting the race from 14th place. FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 500.8-mile race at 3 PM ET.

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, expressed her true feelings about her husband competing in the Cup Series

At the start of the 2025 Cup Series season, former Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, began a new Get Ready with Me (GRWM) series on her Instagram. Before every Cup Series race, she breaks down her outfit for her fans. Notably, the first episode dropped ahead of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium event in Feburary 2025.

Ad

In line with her new series, Piquet uploaded a video ahead of the most prestigious race, the Daytona 500, held on Feburary 16, 2025. During her GRWM video, she also answered one of her fans' queries from the previous clip's comment section.

"Do you get nervous watching your husband?" asked the fan.

Daniel Suarez's wife expressed her true feelings and stated:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking; I was so nervous... I'm dead serious; sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over."

Ad

The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver currently ranks 27th on the Cup Series points table with 151 points to his name. He has secured one top-five finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished in P2. Additionally, the Trackhouse Racing driver has two DNFs in nine starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More