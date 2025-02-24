Julia Piquet rocks a cashmere sweater, graphic puffer jacket, and slim-fit jeans at AMS to cheer for her husband Daniel Suarez 

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently took to Instagram and shared a "Get ready with me" (GRWM) video before attending the AmBetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. She also revealed that her goal was to "not to freeze my butt off" while preparing for the race.

Julia Piquet comes from a family of professional race car drivers. Her father, Nelson Piquet, scored three Formula One World Driver's Championship titles. The couple began dating in 2019 and tied the knot on July 30, 2024, in Piquet's hometown, Brasilia, Brazil, during NASCAR's Paris Olympics break. Later during the off-season, Mr. and Mrs. Suarez took a honeymoon trip to Japan.

Daniel Suarez's wife themed her outfit around the 'Gucci' puffer jacket she bought for her honeymoon trip to Japan. She then wore blue jeans, and for layer one, she donned an undershirt. Piquet chose a cropped cashmere crew neck sweater for the second layer, followed by a pink cashmere sweater for layer three. She wore her graphic Gucci puffer jacket for layer four.

Julia Piquet completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers with a slight touch of pink in the backstay. For accessories, she went for a cream Louis Vuitton handbag with an extendable strap, followed by black shades. She was confused between a grey and pink beanie. Then she finally went with the pink beanie with a Simpsons character on the top.

Mrs. Suarez captioned the post:

"GRWM for the Atlanta race! 🏁 #grwm #grwmoutfit #grwmreel #nascar #ambetterhealth400"

Daniel Suarez qualified 29th for the race with a best time of 31.332 seconds and a top speed of 176.944 mph. He finished the race in 33rd place on the grid, one spot behind Ty Gibbs.

"We ate pizza, snuck into the clubhouse, got a little buzzed": Daniel Suarez's wife shared a teaser of her husband's vlog

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, took to her Instagram and shared the teaser of her husband's first vlog. The Mexican driver recorded his first vlog during the historic Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver named his vlog "Race to Mexico VLOG" and uploaded his entire Bowman Gray stadium race adventure in two parts. Meanwhile, Julia Piquet shared a short clip from the vlog and was seen enjoying pizza in the Trackhouse Racing facility.

"We ate pizza, snuck into the clubhouse, got a little buzzed… and by we I mean me 😂 Check out Daniel’s new VLOG series Race to Mexico and follow us behind the scenes on our racing adventures!" wrote Daniel Suarez's wife.

The Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, native finished 18th in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, 36th in the Daytona 500, and 29th in the Atlanta Motor Speedway race.

