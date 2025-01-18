Julia Piquet shares a clever hack to get her husband Daniel Suarez on a coffee date

Julia Piquet has shared an Instagram story with a lighthearted take on spending quality time with her husband, Daniel Suarez. She posted an image of a donut-inspired coffee-flavored chocolate by Snickers along with a witty caption.

Suarez and Piquet met in 2012. He had just moved to the United States to further his NASCAR career and struggled with a language barrier since he was from Mexico. Nelson Piquet Jr., a friend of his and Julia's brother, introduced the two.

In her latest story, Piquet captioned the Original Donut Shop Coffee by Snickers, hinting that it might be a way to convince her husband to have coffee with her:

“I may have found a way to get @danielsuarezg to drink coffee with me.”

The couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2022 during a trip from Paris to Monaco. They eventually tied the knot in 2024. In an interview with PEOPLE, Piquet shared how meaningful it was to get married in her hometown, Brasília.

"Being able to get married in my hometown of Brasília, where I lived for four years during high school, is very special," Daniel Suarez's wife said.

As the two started their married life, Piquet also shared her hopes for their future:

"We'll stay strong as a couple, grow together and move forward in life."

Piquet is the daughter of retired Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet and a health coach specializing in holistic wellness. She and Daniel Suarez will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on July 30.

Julia Piquet wishes her husband Daniel Suarez a happy birthday

Julia Piquet took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 33rd birthday on January 7. She posted two photographs of him with the caption:

"Happy birthday to my amazing husband 🥳 Last year was great and this one will be even better! Thank you for making me laugh so hard every day."

Daniel Suarez is a professional NASCAR driver. He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2017. Since then, he has achieved multiple victories, including a historic win at the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 and another thrilling win at the 2024 Ambetter Health 400.

Suarez is preparing for his ninth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing. In addition to this, he also competes part-time in the Xfinity Series for SS-Green Light Racing and DGM Racing.

Piquet is also connected to the world of motorsports through her family ties. Her sister, Kelly Piquet, is Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen's partner.

