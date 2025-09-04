  • NASCAR
Just 5 days after his Southern 500 win, Chase Briscoe sets sights on key details to elevate playoff performances and bag his maiden NASCAR title

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Sep 04, 2025 23:21 GMT
Chase Briscoe kicked off the 2025 NASCAR playoffs strong with a win at Darlington Raceway last weekend. He pointed out that the victory should help the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team build momentum toward his maiden Cup Series championship.

During the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, Briscoe, 30, started the race in second place before securing the first and second stage wins. He went on to lead 309 of 367 laps to take the checkered flag ahead of fellow Toyota drivers Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, and John Hunter Nemechek.

This year marks his first season in the #19 JGR Toyota, replacing Martin Truex Jr., who retired at the end of 2024. He also qualified in the playoffs in the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing last year, but bounced out after the Round of 12.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Briscoe reflected on his ongoing playoff run, noting that last weekend’s victory not only secured his spot in the next round but also reinforced the team’s belief in their championship potential.

“I think you have to ride it a little bit, truthfully, especially the high. At this part of the season, you want that momentum... that confidence to carry through,” he said. [at the start of the video]
The Indiana native added:

“Having a race like we had this past weekend, hopefully that can be the catalyst for us to be able to realize what our potential is.” [0:25]
“That's something that, internally, we've all talked about, and we know we're capable of it. But we really haven't really went out and done it, and when you finally get to do it, it can set a fire in you. So hopefully, that's what it'll do to our team.”
The next playoff race takes place Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. With his Darlington win locking him into the Round of 12, Briscoe enters with some breathing room, while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are still working to secure their advancement.

“This is exciting”: Chase Briscoe's team boss on his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing

Team owner Joe Gibbs expressed excitement about Chase Briscoe’s future in the #19 Toyota. He pointed out that Briscoe and crew chief James Small have quickly built chemistry, giving them the speed to be competitive on track.

Gibbs, who is also a former Super Bowl-winning coach in the NFL, said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

“To see kind of what has happened with James and Chase, their chemistry in a very short period of time, that's what I... gosh, this is exciting because if we always talk about speed, if there's one thing the #19 has is speed.”
Chase Briscoe drives the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

With six pole positions under his belt, the speed of Chase Briscoe is undeniable. He also has scored two wins, 11 top-5s, and 13 top-10s to lead the standings amid his first season with JGR. Behind him are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace.

