“Just got to keep getting after it”: Kyle Larson confident of breaking his superspeedway curse at Daytona 500

The 2024 Daytona 500 is set to begin on Monday at Daytona International Speedway and Kyle Larson is looking to get a trip to victory lane to kick off the 2024 season in style.

Larson is a successful driver with a Cup Series championship and 23 wins, but he lacks a superspeedway win at either Talladega Superspeedway or Daytona International Speedway. His numbers at Daytona don't look good but despite that the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is optimistic about breaking his superspeedway curse at the Daytona 500 on Monday.

In a recent interview, Kyle Larson said that despite feeling like he and his team are doing a good job, the results on paper don't reflect that sentiment. He believes that he and his #5 HMS Chevrolet are close to achieving success and just need to persevere and continue putting in the effort.

“I think I feel like we do a good job, for one. I think looking at the results on paper, we suck. Yeah, I really feel like I’m just like a small decision away from making the right move and putting myself in the right spot there at the very end,” Larson said as quoted by motorsports.com.

“I feel like I do a good job of getting us to that point where so many times on the final restart we’re lined up on the first, second row, then I finish 28th. DNF, crashed (and) end up in the care center. Every circumstance is different. I feel like we're not far off from being successful here. Just got to keep getting after it,” he continued.

Kyle Larson’s track record at Daytona International Speedway

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion returns to the track, where he has the second worst average finish of 16.4 after Talladega. He has made 23 appearances in the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, recording one top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson will start 17th in the 40-car field. It will be interesting to see how he and his #5 team fare at Daytona.

Catch Kyle Larson in action at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 4 pm ET.