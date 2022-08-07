"Just trying to be the best we can be when it matters" - Chase Elliott's crew chief unbothered by finishing NASCAR 2022 season on a high note

Michigan will host NASCAR this weekend, and Chase Elliott will be among the drivers who will be racing at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022. Since the conclusion of the Indianapolis race last weekend, there have been just four races left in the regular season. Ahead of the playoffs, every Cup driver and crew team wants to finish the regular season on a high note, but Chase Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson remains unbothered about it.

Going into Michigan International Speedway, the #9 Chevrolet driver’s crew chief said that after winning the second race of the season at Nashville Superspeedway, which confirmed their spot in the playoffs, they tried to set goals to prepare themselves for the playoffs.

Gustafson said:

“I’d say after Nashville (Superspeedway), knowing with two wins we were going to be in the playoffs, from then on we just tried to set out some goals to try to be prepared for the playoffs. Developing things on the pit crew side and trying to improve the cars and making sure we’re in as good of shape as possible is really what we’re doing.”

He continued:

“I don’t think that Michigan (International Speedway) is one where we’re going to really use the setup in the playoffs, but I certainly think we can learn and apply some things. Texas (Motor Speedway) comes to mind a little bit. But really, we’re just trying to be the best we can be when it matters.”

Last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and his team had an ordinary weekend as they finished P16 after finishing the previous five races in the top-five, including three wins and two runner-up finishes. He and his team will look to make a comeback at Michigan’s race after last weekend’s setback.

Chase Elliott's track record at Michigan International Speedway

The four-time race winner of the season and current points-table leader Chase Elliott returns to the track this weekend, where he has three runner-up finishes and seven top-10 finishes in the previous 11 races at Michigan International Speedway.

The #9 driver has established himself as a two-mile oval track master due to his outstanding performances on this track. He currently has the best all-time average finish (7.7) of drivers with three or more starts at Michigan International Speedway.

Catch Chase Elliott at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

