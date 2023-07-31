“Just trying to broaden our fan base”: NASCAR star Bubba Wallace visited McDonald's in Richmond before the race

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is widely recognized in the sport as an advocate for racial diversity in NASCAR.

Wallace, who has been the driving force behind considerable changes in the world of stock car racing is not only regarded for his activism in the sport, but also in popular culture as well.

One of the many initiatives taken by the #23 Toyota Camry TRD native comes in the form of ground-level interaction with his fans. In conjunction with one of his primary sponsors in the Cup Series, McDonald's, Bubba Wallace believes fan interaction outside the world of racing is as important as a young and upcoming driver who is left to find his feet in the grassroots racing world.

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace There is only 1 driver from an African American background at the top level of our sport..I am the 1. You're not gonna stop hearing about "the black driver" for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey..

Coming last weekend's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, the Mobile, Alabama visited the McDonald's opposite the track itself. Situated on Laburnum Avenue, visits to the popular fast-food chain are a regular occurrence for Bubba Wallace in order to interact with the community. His thoughts behind the same are:

“It starts right here, coming out here and diving into your local community. Looking at the demographic here in Richmond, it’s a lot of diversity surrounding the track. Just trying to broaden our fan base and showcase that it’s more than just turning left and going in circles.”

Wallace remains the most active full-time driver to devote his time to a cause he believes in.

Bubba Wallace moves above the playoffs cutoff line, inches closer to his first playoffs appearance

Bubba Wallace, 29, looks set to make his first-ever appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. With the sport's visit to Richmond Raceway this weekend, Wallace's P12 finish in the Cook Out 400 meant he jumped sitting 54 points above the cutoff line.

Bagging 16 stage points when a lot of his rivals who are also looking to get into the playoffs did not have a good day at the 1-mile-long track, the Mobile, Alabama native managed to make the most of the situation.

Elaborating on the same to theathletic.com, Wallace said:

“All in all, a good points day today, I don’t know where we’re at. We’ve got a pretty good gap, I’m assuming. So, it’s a good day.”

Bubba Wallace currently sits in P15 on the driver's standings table, ahead of the last playoff spot holder, Michael McDowell in P16. Watch the 23XI Racing driver solidify his chances even more in the four remaining regular season events.