NASCAR 2023 points standings after Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher became the 12th different driver of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday (July 30).
In a thrilling Richmond race, Buescher was able to drive away from Denny Hamlin with three laps to go on final restart and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the Cook Out 400 victory, the #17 Ford driver was awarded with 49 points and secured his playoff spot. He currently sits at 13th place in the points table with 598 points.
After finishing P7 at Richmond, Martin Truex Jr. gained 33 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 744 points after three wins and eight top-five finishes.
Tyler Reddick, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P16 in the race. He gained 39 points and stands in 12th place on the points table with 602 points.
Kevin Harvick, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P10. With that, he gained 33 points and occupied sixth place in the points table with 634 points and six top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 22 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Martin Truex Jr. - 744
- Denny Hamlin - 705
- William Byron - 701
- Christopher Bell - 653
- Kyle Busch - 648
- Kevin Harvick - 634
- Ross Chastain - 626
- Kyle Larson - 619
- Ryan Blaney - 614
- Joey Logano - 609
- Brad Keselowski - 603
- Tyler Reddick - 602
- Chris Buescher - 598
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 514
- Bubba Wallace - 506
- Michael McDowell - 470
- Ty Gibbs - 452
- AJ Allmendinger - 448
- Daniel Suarez - 436
- Chase Elliott - 430
- Alex Bowman - 428
- Austin Cindric - 406
- Justin Haley - 400
- Aric Almirola - 384
- Ryan Preece - 382
- Todd Gilliland - 370
- Corey LaJoie - 356
- Erik Jones - 336
- Austin Dillon - 323
- Harrison Burton - 303
- Chase Briscoe - 283
- Ty Dillon - 203
- Noah Gragson - 199
- BJ McLeod - 117
- Cody Ware - 65
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
- Jenson Button - 36
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Ryan Newman - 24
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Andy Lally - 13
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Michigan International Speedway on August 6.