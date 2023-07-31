NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher became the 12th different driver of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday (July 30).

In a thrilling Richmond race, Buescher was able to drive away from Denny Hamlin with three laps to go on final restart and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Cook Out 400 victory, the #17 Ford driver was awarded with 49 points and secured his playoff spot. He currently sits at 13th place in the points table with 598 points.

After finishing P7 at Richmond, Martin Truex Jr. gained 33 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 744 points after three wins and eight top-five finishes.

Tyler Reddick, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P16 in the race. He gained 39 points and stands in 12th place on the points table with 602 points.

Kevin Harvick, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P10. With that, he gained 33 points and occupied sixth place in the points table with 634 points and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 22 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 744
  2. Denny Hamlin - 705
  3. William Byron - 701
  4. Christopher Bell - 653
  5. Kyle Busch - 648
  6. Kevin Harvick - 634
  7. Ross Chastain - 626
  8. Kyle Larson - 619
  9. Ryan Blaney - 614
  10. Joey Logano - 609
  11. Brad Keselowski - 603
  12. Tyler Reddick - 602
  13. Chris Buescher - 598
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 514
  15. Bubba Wallace - 506
  16. Michael McDowell - 470
  17. Ty Gibbs - 452
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 448
  19. Daniel Suarez - 436
  20. Chase Elliott - 430
  21. Alex Bowman - 428
  22. Austin Cindric - 406
  23. Justin Haley - 400
  24. Aric Almirola - 384
  25. Ryan Preece - 382
  26. Todd Gilliland - 370
  27. Corey LaJoie - 356
  28. Erik Jones - 336
  29. Austin Dillon - 323
  30. Harrison Burton - 303
  31. Chase Briscoe - 283
  32. Ty Dillon - 203
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. BJ McLeod - 117
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
  37. Jenson Button - 36
  38. Travis Pastrana - 26
  39. Ryan Newman - 24
  40. Jordan Taylor - 16
  41. Andy Lally - 13
  42. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  43. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Michigan International Speedway on August 6.

