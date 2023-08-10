Just weeks after “Chase Elliott is going to make it” remark, Denny Hamlin backtracks and fears only way for HMS driver to make it into NASCAR playoffs

2022 NASCAR Regular Season champion and one of the most popular drivers in the sport, Chase Elliott is in dire need of a trip to Victory Lane right now.

Having kicked off his season on the wrong foot with a forced absence due to a broken leg, followed by a suspension and a general lack of performance throughout the year, Elliott sits well below the playoff cut-line as of now.

As the Cup Series heads into the final three events of the 2023 regular season, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin was one driver confident that the Hendrick Motorsports driver would qualify for the same. Iterating his thoughts multiple times through his podcast, Actions Detrimental, as well as elsewhere, Hamlin has also been forced to rethink his claims.

"Chase Elliott is going to make it, and he’s going to make it on points.” - Hamlin said on his podcast earlier

After Chase Elliott crashed out of last weekend's race in Michigan, Hamlin had to backtrack a little as he updated his expectations, saying that Elliot will have to win a race now:

“It’s time, I might have to jump off the wagon, he just couldn’t afford a wreck and he had a wreck. Obviously, not his doing. He blew a right rear there. He’s gonna have to win a race. I’ve really thought he could gain, 6 to 12 playoff points on McDowell and the next thing you know now he’s down with a -28 finish.”

Listen to the complete podcast below:

Chase Elliott takes on a new sponsor as he heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday

Desperately searching for a trip to victory lane in the next three regular-season races, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott's #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be sporting a new sponsor this weekend as well.

After failing to finish in Michigan last weekend, the renowned road-course race can switch the momentum onto his side as the sport heads to two consecutive road courses before a final hurrah at Daytona International Speedway.

The upcoming Verizon 200 At The Brickyard will feature Autel Tools as the new sponsor on the #9 entry alongside NAPA Auto Parts. Autel Tools is one of the world's leading manufacturers of automotive diagnostic tools and equipment.

The 200-mile-long race on the road course layout at Indy is expected to go live this Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.