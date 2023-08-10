NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Speedway, Indiana this weekend for the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, which will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (August 13) and can be viewed on NBC and IMS Radio.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session which will begin at 12:35 pm ET on Saturday (August 12) and can be viewed live on NBC Sports and IMS Radio.

Sunday’s race will see 39 drivers competing for over 82 laps at the 2.439-mile-long rod course, in a 200-mile race. The track features 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard and will look to get his second win of the season. The venue currently hosts the IndyCar Series, Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

NASCAR has seen 13 different and five drivers with more than two wins- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (four wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (two wins) - in the first 23 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Sunday, August 13, 2023

2:30 pm ET: Verizon 200 At The Brickyard

The 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will air on NBC, NBC Sports app, and IMS Radio at 2:30 pm ET. Live-streaming for the 24th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Speedway, Indiana, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports and IMS Radio.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Speedway, Indiana.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this coming weekend.