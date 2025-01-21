“Just in the wrong sport”: Fans react as ‘champ’ Denny Hamlin takes a hilarious jibe at himself supporting Ohio State Buckeyes 

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin posted a video on social media platform X on January 20, as he celebrated the win of Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff championship. However, fans came out with a hilarious jibe at the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Denny Hamlin is an unwavering supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes and was present at the championship game of the Columbus-based team to showcase his support. As his team won the match against Notre Dame, he posted a celebratory video on X and can be seen cheering on the team from the stands.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver uploaded the video with the caption:

“Finally a champ.”

However, as the veteran NASCAR driver had never won a championship in the NASCAR Cup Series, fans took to the comments section and reacted to Hamlin’s video as they teased him about the same.

“Just in the wrong sport... 💔💔💔,” wrote a fan as he replied to the caption, “Finally a champ”.

Another user wrote,“You’ve won more in the offseason than you did the entire playoffs. Still my favorite tho😎”

“Your turn Denny !!!!!! GO BUCKS!!!!!!”, mentioned another user on social media platform X

Denny Hamlin is one of the oldest and most experienced drivers on the NASCAR Cup Series grid, yet hasn't won a championship. The 44-year-old has raced in 686 races over a span of 20 years and has accumulated 54 wins over that period, yet no success with the biggest silverware.

“Denny champ before gta 6,” wrote another fan.

Another user wrote, “Denny out here winning every title but THE title we want 🙏😭”

“Just swap to Hendrick mid-season next year and we might get a cup ring,” wrote another.

Before the match began, Denny Hamlin uploaded a hilarious video of the people jumping on the Ohio State Buckeyes bandwagon. The video was of a person trying to board a train (in this case signifying the Ohio State Buckeyes bandwagon) and throwing the supporting merchandise before finally boarding themselves.

The Ohio State Buckeyes championship match was held against Notre Dame at the Mercedes Benz Stadium as the Columbus-based team won 34-23. Will Howard was the standout offensive player for the Buckeyes completing 17 of the 21 attempted passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Denny Hamlin on winning the NASCAR Cup Series title amid the ongoing 23XI Racing Lawsuit

Denny Hamlin sat down with Motorsports to discuss the ongoing antitrust lawsuit between NASCAR and his team 23XI Racing. The JGR driver brought up his championship chances during the interview and detailed what it would be like to win a championship while having the lawsuit going on in the background. He said:

“Yeah, I would like to have that problem, truthfully. I always say if you have an issue, you cross that bridge when you get there, but it is a problem that I would love to have, but I would understand the responsibilities of a champion and certainly, knowing what I’m representing, I think I would be able to do a good job of separating the two.”

Denny Hamlin is the co-owner of the 23XI Racing team alongside basketball legend Michael Jordan. After a key win in court in December 2024, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were given the pass to participate as chartered teams for the 2025 Cup Series season.

