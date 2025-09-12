Justin Allgaier is fully confident Dale Jr.’s JRM can win the Championship again: “No doubt in my mind”

Justin Allgaier acknowledged that Connor Zilisch has 'carried' JR Motorsports recently. Nonetheless, he credited the collective effort that 'elevated' the four-car outfit and remained confident of a trophy at Phoenix.All four drivers of the JRM stable have made it into the playoffs, with Carson Kvapil being the only one below the cutline. Zilisch tops the tables while Allgaier trails close behind with a 29-point deficit. The two drivers also lead the owner's championship with 13 wins between them.Allgaier's early-season dominance has faded in recent times, but he has remained competitive up front, leading laps and qualifying in the top-10. His results, admittedly, have been quite inconsistent. The 39-year-old had a mid-pack to backmarker finish in his last two outings, while he finished top-10 in the two races prior.Reflecting upon the same, Allgaier spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR radio and sounded confident of a comeback.&quot;Connor has has really carried Junior Motorsports here this last two months, but it's been from help from everybody right. Everybody has elevated our program, even though we may not show it in the finishes,&quot; Justin Allgaier said.&quot;I think that our company going into these playoffs as a whole is way stronger than we were six months ago, eight months ago, a year ago, and if we were able to win a championship a year ago, there's no doubt in my mind that Junior Motorsports shouldn't take home a trophy after Phoenix is over,&quot; he added.Justin Allgaier won last year's title with a second-place finish at Phoenix, and Connor Zilisch came in two spots behind at fourth.Denny Hamlin picks Justin Allgaier over Connor Zilisch for Xfinity Series titleIn a recent episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin chose Justin Allgaier as his pick for the 2025 Xfinity Series title. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver stated that Allgaier's experience at Phoenix will come in handy against the likes of Connor Zilisch.&quot;If he makes it to Phoenix, he'll be the favorite. But against Justin, who's elite there, I'm gonna make a wild prediction. I think the 88 wins ten races and does not win the championship. I don't know it's that wild with this format,&quot; Hamlin said.Justin Allgaier recently commented on his regular-season championship battle with Connor Zilisch. He admitted that the title was 'Connor's to lose' but pointed out that he won last year's overall title despite losing the regular-season championship.Zilisch, meanwhile, has grabbed the title in his rookie season. With nine wins under his belt, the 19-year-old has found his stride after a middling start to the season.The two drivers now head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the playoff opener. The Food City 300 is scheduled for Friday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race on CW Sports or listen to radio updates via SiriusXM and PRN.