Justin Allgaier makes emotions clear after Brandon Jones snatched away his Darlington dominance

Defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier was recently featured in a post-race interview with FrontStretch media on YouTube. During the interview, the latter touched upon marginally missing the Darlington Raceway win to Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones.

Ad

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 was held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the 1.366-mile raceway, and Brandon Jones broke his 98-race winless streak. With 12 laps to go, Jones took the lead on a restart, leaving everyone behind.

Despite leading the most laps (56) and winning stage two of the race, Justin Allgaier was still left two spots short of the win. Reflecting on Jones' remarkable performance in the Darlington race, Allgaier expressed his true emotions in the post-race interview:

Ad

Trending

"I mean, I listen, I'm proud of the kid. Um, you know, we worked out together the last couple of years. We're friends off the racetrack, and I know how hard he's worked, and even his teammates. I hated to see him go as a teammate because he really does work extremely hard, and to see him have the day that he had, I was happy to see him win. Um, love to be one of our Chevrolets in victory lane."

Ad

"But you know sometimes you watch people, uh, persevere through, you know, an uphill battle, and it has been for Brandon. So I'm proud of, um, proud of what he's been able to, to kind of overcome and accomplish," he added.

Ad

Justin Allgaier finished third in the race behind Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. Allgaier concluded he was "disappointed" and would go over the race again to find scope for improvement.

Dale Jr.'s team's star driver, Justin Allgaier, expressed mixed emotions about winning at the Homestead-Miami Speedway over Kyle Larson

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier secured back-to-back wins in the 2025 Xfinity Series season. After winning the Hard Rock Bet 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22, 2025, Allgaier came clean on how he took advantage of Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson in the race.

Ad

In a post-race interview with NASCAR, Allgaier revealed:

"I was actually bummed to see the caution come out, and it worked in our favor. I'm bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he's going to have a great shot at it tomorrow, but we're in the right place at the right time. I'm really proud of this race team." [01:12 onwards]

Ad

However, Larson took his momentum to the Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 race at Homestead-Miami the next day, March 23, 2025. The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver won the race with a margin of 1.205 seconds and secured 56 points along with his berth in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More