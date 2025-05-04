Justin Allgaier reacts to his Texas blunder as chasing Kyle Larson went wrong

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier acknowledged he was frustrated with himself after an aggressive push to chase down Kyle Larson backfired at Texas Motor Speedway. The JR Motorsports driver made a late-race blunder that saw him exit the race.

Ad

Allgaier began in second and led a race-high 99 laps before falling to 12th from a final-stage pit stop in Saturday's (May 3) Andy's Frozen Custard 300. Larson, driving JRM's No.88 Chevy, was running in seventh at the time. The 2021 Cup Series champion was subbing for an injured Connor Zilisch.

Looking to make his way back, Allgaier closed the gap on Kris Wright's No.5 Chevrolet, but their paths collided after Wright moved into Allgaier's line on the outside. The resultant contact sent his No.7 Chevrolet spinning into the outside barrier before sliding onto the infield grass.

Ad

Trending

The reigning Xfinity Series champion took responsibility for the incident and told the media (via Frontstretch):

"As a veteran in this sport, I gotta do a better job, I gotta try to know the circumstances and the situation better. I'm a little frustrated because I wanted to be able to catch the 88, so you're pushing with everything you got, but at the same time, you still have a duty to make sure that you keep control of your own car. So I'm disappointed."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson went on to earn the checkered flag after two overtimes, making it his second Xfinity Series win of the season. Notably, Justin Allgaier denied him a win in his first outing at Homestead-Miami.

Justin Allgaier opens up about spoiling Kyle Larson's three-race sweep at Miami

Kyle Larson was poised to secure his bid for a three-race sweep at Homestead-Miami before Justin Allgaier took the lead during a late-race caution. The former Cup Series champion finished less than a second behind the JRM driver, who went on to secure a $100,000 Cash for Dash bonus. Allgaier, however, revealed that he was "bummed" to deny Larson a rare weekend sweep.

Ad

“I was actually bummed to see the caution come out and it worked in our favor,” Justin Allgaier said during a post-race interview with reporter Kim Coon (1:00 onwards). “I'm bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he's going to have a great shot at it tomorrow, but we're in the right place at the right time. I'm really proud of this race team.”

Ad

In the following Cup Series race on Sunday, Kyle Larson logged his first win of the season. He also won the Truck Series race earlier in the weekend, marking it his first of two failed attempts at a tripleheader sweep. His second attempt came at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he took home a win in the Cup and Xfinity Series but fell short with a second-place finish in the Truck Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.